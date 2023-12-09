Close
Grand Canyon basketball defeats Liberty for 5th straight win

Dec 9, 2023, 4:24 PM

Grand Canyon forward Gabe McGlothan...

Grand Canyon forward Gabe McGlothan (30) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against San Diego State, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Gabe McGlothan scored 21 points as Grand Canyon basketball beat Liberty 69-64 on the road Saturday to cap an epic week for the program.

GCU is riding a five-game winning streak after picking up its first victory against a top 25 opponent Tuesday over then-No. 25 San Diego State.

The Antelopes then ended Liberty’s 20-game home winning streak and picked up another win over a top 40 program in the NET rankings.

McGlothan also had seven rebounds for the Antelopes (8-1), while Ray Harrison went 10-for-10 from the free-throw line to added 19 points. Tyon Grant-Foster was 5-of-11 shooting to finish with 18 points, seven boards and three blocks.

Zach Cleveland finished with 13 points for the Flames (7-3). Kaden Metheny added 12 points and two steals for Liberty.

GCU fell behind 23-6 before climbing back with a 15-0 run to go into halftime tied 32-32. The Flames jumped back out front by nine points in the second half, but GCU chipped away and grabbed the lead with a 9-0 run, 51-50 with 8:12 remaining. The Antelopes’ largest lead was seven as they held off Liberty down the stretch.

GCU plays next Saturday against Portland in the Colangelo Classic at Footprint Center at 7:30 p.m.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

