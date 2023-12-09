Grand Canyon basketball defeats Liberty for 5th straight win

Gabe McGlothan scored 21 points as Grand Canyon basketball beat Liberty 69-64 on the road Saturday to cap an epic week for the program.

GCU is riding a five-game winning streak after picking up its first victory against a top 25 opponent Tuesday over then-No. 25 San Diego State.

The Antelopes then ended Liberty’s 20-game home winning streak and picked up another win over a top 40 program in the NET rankings.

McGlothan also had seven rebounds for the Antelopes (8-1), while Ray Harrison went 10-for-10 from the free-throw line to added 19 points. Tyon Grant-Foster was 5-of-11 shooting to finish with 18 points, seven boards and three blocks.

Zach Cleveland finished with 13 points for the Flames (7-3). Kaden Metheny added 12 points and two steals for Liberty.

GCU fell behind 23-6 before climbing back with a 15-0 run to go into halftime tied 32-32. The Flames jumped back out front by nine points in the second half, but GCU chipped away and grabbed the lead with a 9-0 run, 51-50 with 8:12 remaining. The Antelopes’ largest lead was seven as they held off Liberty down the stretch.

GCU plays next Saturday against Portland in the Colangelo Classic at Footprint Center at 7:30 p.m.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

