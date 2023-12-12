Close
PHOENIX SUNS

Kevin Durant out, Bradley Beal available to return from injury for Suns vs. Warriors

Dec 12, 2023, 11:38 AM | Updated: 11:42 am

Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns in action during an NBA In-Season Tournament game against the Utah Jazz at Delta Center on November 17, 2023 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal will be available Tuesday at home against the Golden State Warriors after missing 12 games due to back issues listed as a strain, but forward Kevin Durant is out.

Durant (ankle) was questionable to play before an updated injury reported was released Tuesay morning. Phoenix will also be without Grayson Allen (groin) and Nassir Little (concussion/fracture).

Durant’s injury pushes back the debut of Phoenix’s Big Three with Beal set to rejoin Devin Booker in the backcourt.

The 35-year-old is averaging 31.0 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game in 19 appearances for Phoenix (12-10).

Beal, who has appeared in three games over a 12-10 start, has missed a month of games with his last performance on Nov. 12.

Vogel said Monday that Beal went through a full practice Sunday and responded well. Monday’s practice was non-contact. Durant did not practice on Sunday.

The veteran and marquee offseason acquisition for Phoenix has been held to three games to this point in the season due to his back. He averaged 17.3 points per game on 39% shooting on the floor.

Beal has yet to play with Booker, the lone member of the Big 3 to suit up in Friday’s loss against the Sacramento Kings with Durant nursing a sprained ankle.

The ailing Suns have dropped four out of five games and are 12-10 this season. Booker has missed nine games and Durant three.

The Suns will have had three off days between the Kings loss and Warriors matchup at Footprint Center. Phoenix has 11 of its next 14 games at home, and Vogel said before Friday’s game he hoped to have the Big 3 on the court for the bulk of this stretch.

Steve Kerr, Golden State Warriors head coach...

