Kevin Durant out for Kings-Suns, Bradley Beal ramps up from back injury

Dec 7, 2023, 1:27 PM

Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal and Devin Booker...

Kevin Durant #35, Bradley Beal #3 and Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns watch from the bench during the second half of the NBA game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Footprint Center on November 15, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Suns defeated the Timberwolves 133-115.(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Phoenix Suns will be down to Devin Booker with their two other stars, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal, out Friday against the Sacramento Kings.

Recent starter Grayson Allen will also miss at least the next game with a groin issue.

Suns head coach Frank Vogel told reporters Thursday that Durant is out with a sprained ankle that the forward suffered Tuesday in a loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. Bradley Beal is also out but was a “full participant” in practice Thursday, Vogel said.

Beal on Friday will reach the end of a three-week timeline to be reevaluated after the team shut him down with a lingering back issue. He has only appeared in three games, averaging 17.3 points and 3.7 assists.

The 35-year-old Durant has been the healthiest of the Suns’ three stars, with two games missed for the 12-9 team.

Durant played through his ankle injury against the Lakers to finish with 31 points on 12-of-17 shooting in 39 minutes as Phoenix was eliminated from the NBA In-Season Tournament.

“We were contemplating taking him out. He wasn’t really moving that great … we’ve had to finish a few games in the last two weeks with a guy trying to tough through an ankle sprain, not at full strength,” Vogel said, referencing an ankle sprain for Booker suffered last week against the Toronto Raptors that caused him to miss a single game.

The loss to Los Angeles and elimination from the in-season tournament set up the Suns’ hosting of the Kings at 7 p.m. MST at Footprint Center on Friday.

Kevin Durant out for Kings-Suns, Bradley Beal ramps up from back injury