Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

PHOENIX SUNS

Warriors’ Steve Kerr came prepared for Suns’ South Beach club music

Dec 12, 2023, 7:42 PM

(X Screenshot/Warriors)

(X Screenshot/Warriors)

Haboob Blog's Profile Picture

BY HABOOB BLOG


Arizona Sports

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr was ready for the techno club music blaring through Footprint Center on Tuesday night, as he walked into the arena with headphones to poke fun back at the Phoenix Suns.

Kerr criticized the “South Beach club” atmosphere at Suns games after their last meeting in Phoenix, and DJ Chris Villa remixed his comments into his set at halftime of the Suns’ game Friday against the Sacramento Kings.

RELATED STORIES

The Golden State head coach said he received hundreds of text messages about it and found the situation hilarious. He had to come up with a response, right?

He is also prepared for another loud experience, perhaps even more so than the Nov. 22 matchup.

“Given the game atmosphere last time with the South Beach club music, I’m expecting it to be even more techno, even louder,” Kerr told NBC Sports Bay Area. “Our timeouts — we may not be able to actually even hold a timeout. So I’ll just tell the guys ‘go get ’em’ and we’ll see what happens.”

Kerr said he will not be wearing the headphones on the court, so he’ll have to work with the elements.

Phoenix Suns

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green...

Arizona Sports

Warriors’ Draymond Green ejected after hitting Suns’ Jusuf Nurkic in face

Warriors forward Draymond Green earned his third ejection of the season after smacking Suns center Jusuf Nurkic in the face.

45 minutes ago

Josh Okogie...

Arizona Sports

Suns wing Josh Okogie pulled from Warriors game with hip injury

The Suns ruled wing Josh Okogie out for the remainder of Tuesday's game against the Warriors at halftime with a right hip injury. 

1 hour ago

Steve Kerr, Golden State Warriors head coach...

Haboob Blog

Warriors coach Steve Kerr approves of Suns’ ‘South Beach club’ remix

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr enjoys that the Phoenix Suns heard his comments about the South Beach club atmosphere and ran with it.

10 hours ago

Kevin Durant, Suns...

Arizona Sports

Kevin Durant out, Bradley Beal available to return from injury for Suns vs. Warriors

Suns guard Bradley Beal is available to return to action Tuesday at home against the Warriors, but Kevin Durant is out.

11 hours ago

Bradley Beal #3 of the Phoenix Suns dribbles against the Chicago Bulls during the first half at the...

Kellan Olson

What problem areas will Bradley Beal’s return for the Suns fix?

With Bradley Beal expected to return on Tuesday, the Phoenix Suns will benefit from his presence in many ways on the floor.

1 day ago

Kevin Durant...

Arizona Sports

Suns’ Kevin Durant makes All-Tournament Team for NBA In-Season Tournament

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant is one of five players that was named to the NBA's first All-Tournament Team for the NBA In-Season Tournament.

1 day ago

Warriors’ Steve Kerr came prepared for Suns’ South Beach club music