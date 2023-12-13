Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr was ready for the techno club music blaring through Footprint Center on Tuesday night, as he walked into the arena with headphones to poke fun back at the Phoenix Suns.

Kerr criticized the “South Beach club” atmosphere at Suns games after their last meeting in Phoenix, and DJ Chris Villa remixed his comments into his set at halftime of the Suns’ game Friday against the Sacramento Kings.

Steve Kerr came prepared for the music in Footprint Center tonight. pic.twitter.com/Hw55lMYLxz — Arizona Sports (@AZSports) December 13, 2023

The DJ in Phoenix last night remixed in the clip of Steve Kerr complaining about the music played during Suns games. 🤣🤣🤣 (🎥: @ThomasBuckets78)pic.twitter.com/r7HiLKiumW — theScore (@theScore) December 9, 2023

The Golden State head coach said he received hundreds of text messages about it and found the situation hilarious. He had to come up with a response, right?

He is also prepared for another loud experience, perhaps even more so than the Nov. 22 matchup.

“Given the game atmosphere last time with the South Beach club music, I’m expecting it to be even more techno, even louder,” Kerr told NBC Sports Bay Area. “Our timeouts — we may not be able to actually even hold a timeout. So I’ll just tell the guys ‘go get ’em’ and we’ll see what happens.”

“I had about 100 people send me the tweet … I think it’s hilarious.” Steve Kerr reacts to the Suns’ DJ remixing his club music arena rant 😂 pic.twitter.com/c8t5sVmgux — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 12, 2023

Kerr said he will not be wearing the headphones on the court, so he’ll have to work with the elements.

