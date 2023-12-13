Close
Suns wing Josh Okogie pulled from Warriors game with hip injury

Dec 12, 2023, 9:44 PM | Updated: 11:10 pm

Josh Okogie...

Josh Okogie #2 of the Phoenix Suns shoots and scores over Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors during the second quarter at Chase Center on October 24, 2023 in San Francisco, California.

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Phoenix Suns ruled wing Josh Okogie out for the remainder of Tuesday’s game against the Golden State Warriors at Footprint Center during halftime with a right hip injury, the team announced.

Okogie started the game and got going early with a pair of triples in a seven-point opening quarter. He closed the first half with 10 points, two rebounds and two assists, hitting a trio of 3s with a plus-six point differential.

He was Phoenix’s top option to contain Warriors star point guard Stephen Curry, who had 16 points in the first half. Eric Gordon replaced Okogie with the starters to open the second half.

The Suns leaned on Gordon and Jordan Goodwin for a combined 35 minutes in the second half, and Goodwin rose to the occasion with 14 points after the break.

Phoenix held on for a 119-116 win.

The Suns were shorthanded once again entering Tuesday’s game, and not only with the Big 3’s debut delayed at least one more game. Kevin Durant was ruled out (ankle), but so was Grayson Allen (groin) and Nassir Little (concussion/fracture).

The Suns have a back-to-back with the Brooklyn Nets coming to town Wednesday.

