Dec 13, 2023, 12:35 PM | Updated: 1:26 pm

Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson of the Nets...

Mikal Bridges #1 of the Brooklyn Nets reacts with Cameron Johnson #2 after their 114-113 win over the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on December 06, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


You can take the boy out of the Valley, but you can’t take the Valley out of the boy.

Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson, two pillars of the Suns’ rise out of a decade of NBA scuffling, return to face their former team as members of the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night with emotions still fresh from their February move out of Phoenix in the Kevin Durant trade.

“It’s familiar, I’ll say that,” Johnson said at shootaround Wednesday morning. “A lot of games played here, a lot of wins on this court. It’s almost like you never left.”

The present, however, consumes the pair. Brooklyn sits at 12-10 with a balanced attack, but it is still patching the roster together after last year’s trade.

