MLB to showcase top prospects with inaugural Spring Breakout at spring training

Dec 14, 2023, 2:00 PM

Jordan Lawlar

Jordan Lawlar #10 of the Arizona Diamondbacks makes an out on a ball hit by Estevan Florial #90 of the New York Yankees during the fifth inning at Yankee Stadium on September 25, 2023 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images)

(Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images)

Alex Weiner's Profile Picture

BY ALEX WEINER


Arizona Sports

Major League Baseball announced a new event to take place at spring training in Arizona and Florida called Spring Breakout, an opportunity to show off the game’s best prospects.

All 30 clubs will field a team of their top prospects to face young talent from another organization in a seven-inning game ahead of a regularly scheduled spring training matchup.

The first Cactus League Spring Breakout game is the Cincinnati Reds at the Texas Rangers at Surprise Stadium on March 14.

The Arizona Diamondbacks face the Colorado Rockies at Salt River Fields on March 16.

Rosters have not yet been announced, but the D-backs’ top ranked prospects include shortstop Jordan Lawlar, outfielder Druw Jones, infielder Tommy Troy, left-handed pitcher Yu-Min Lin and infielder Gino Groover.

Prospects make up spring training lineups all the time, but it often takes trips to the back fields to see some of MLB’s most talented prospects in the lower minors playing together. The event is designed to give fans an opportunity to watch an organization’s top prospects regardless of level in one place before the major leaguers take the field.

Cactus League Spring Breakout games

Thursday, March 14

Reds @ Rangers

Friday, March 15

Mariners @ Padres
White Sox @ Cubs
Giants @ Athletics

Saturday, March 16

Dodgers @ Angels
Guardians @ Reds
D-backs @ Rockies

Sunday, March 17

Brewers @ Royals

MLB to showcase top prospects with inaugural Spring Breakout at spring training