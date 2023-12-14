Close
PHOENIX SUNS

Suns’ Big 3 combine for 75 points in debut loss vs. Nets

Dec 13, 2023, 9:42 PM | Updated: 9:50 pm

Kevin Durant...

Kevin Durant of the Phoenix Suns is introduced before the NBA game against the Brooklyn Nets at Footprint Center on December 13, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Phoenix Suns finally played a game with Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal on the floor together Wednesday night against the Brooklyn Nets, but it resulted in a 116-112 loss.

The trio combined for 75 points, however, the Nets outscored Phoenix 30-24 in the fourth quarter and held on late with a pair of clutch free throws by Cam Thomas to ice the game.

Injuries to all three stars kept them from playing together through the quarter mark of the season, and Wednesday was the first glimpse at life with three All-Stars — albeit without Grayson Allen, Josh Okogie or Eric Gordon.

Booker continued to be the Suns’ catalyst offensively with a double-double, scoring 34 points on 14 shots with 12 assists. The Suns were a plus-16 with Booker on the floor and a minus-20 with him sitting.

Durant added 27 points on 18 shots in his return after he missed two games with an ankle sprain. He was not on a minutes restriction and played 38.

Beal scored 14 points in his second game back after he missed 12 contests with back issues. He has only played five games this season and scored 16 points Tuesday night in a win over the Golden State Warriors. Beal played 34 minutes after 27 on Tuesday.

Booker did not attempt a field goal in the opening quarter, after which Phoenix trailed by nine. He was more aggressive from there on out, scoring 16 points on seven shots in the second quarter.

The trio shot 4-for-10 in the fourth quarter.

Former Suns Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson scored 21 and 15 points, respectively, with Bridges scoring 15 in the second half.

The Suns are back to it Friday at 8 p.m. from Footprint Center against the New York Knicks.

