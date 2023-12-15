Suns’ Grayson Allen available, Eric Gordon out vs. Knicks

The Phoenix Suns just got their Big 3 of Bradley Beal, Devin Booker and Kevin Durant on the court together but injury problems remain for key reserves.

Grayson Allen (right groin strain) is available but Eric Gordon is out (right lower leg soreness) for Friday’s game at home against the New York Knicks. Josh Okogie, meanwhile, remains out due to a right hip injury.

The Suns wrap up a five-game homestand on Sunday, hosting the Washington Wizards.

It was rather rotten luck for Phoenix that the three most important players on the roster beyond the other four expected starters coming into the year were all injured upon the Big Three’s debut Wednesday in a loss to the Brooklyn Nets.

Allen missed the Suns’ last three games. The guard acquired in the Deandre Ayton trade has arguably been the Suns’ third-best player this year, providing outstanding shooting, extra ball-handling and rebounding to an injury-riddled group in need of all those categories.

Gordon was not on the injury report prior to Wednesday’s loss against the Brooklyn Nets, but head coach Frank Vogel said pregame he was out with a calf strain/soreness. Gordon’s injury was later listed on Wednesday as right leg soreness. Like Allen, Gordon has done well in giving the Suns some production while Beal was out.

Okogie exited Tuesday’s win over the Golden State Warriors with a right hip injury and then did not play on Wednesday. The designation remaining a right hip “injury” is uncommon and there has been little information shared thus far on his timeline toward a return. The elevated play of Jordan Goodwin in the last couple of weeks helps make up for Okogie’s absence but Phoenix’s defensive inconsistencies make them a team that could always use a top defender like Okogie.

