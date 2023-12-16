The Phoenix Suns honored franchise legend Shawn Marion after Friday’s game against the New York Knicks, celebrating his career by inducting him into the Ring of Honor at Footprint Center.

Family members, his former teammates and fellow Ring of Honor members attended the ceremony held at center court.

Steve Nash, Dan Majerle, Leandro Barbosa, Tom Gugliotta, Rex Chapman and Kurt Thomas attended along with former coaches Mike D’Antoni and Alvin Gentry. Jerry Colangelo sat next to current Suns owner Mat Ishbia, and Marion’s Dallas Mavericks teammate and Hall of Famer Dirk Nowitzki was in the gallery, as well.

Legendary broadcaster Al McCoy was not able to attend, but he sent a video message with a pair of his favorite Marion moments.

Thomas and Colangelo gave speeches before Marion took the microphone, with Colangelo thanking Marion for representing the organization the way he did.

Marion needed a few seconds to gather himself while taking in the fan support.

He called the honor a significant milestone, saying he couldn’t help but feel butterflies in his stomach.

Marion recalled participating in the Mesa Community College Shootout before he attended UNLV, specifically referencing a corner 3 at a Suns’ practice. He looked up to the stands in an inspirational moment for a young player. He called joining the Suns destiny and thanked the fans for years of support.

Marion was joined by family at midcourt for the unveiling of his No. 31 jersey in the rafters. It was right between No. 24 Tom Chambers and No. 33 Alvan Adams.

Marion enters the Suns’ Ring of Honor after logging 660 regular season games and 65 playoff games with the organization between 1999-2008. The Suns drafted Marion with the No. 9 pick out of UNLV in 1999 and traded him and Marcus Banks during the 2007-08 campaign for Shaquille O’Neal.

He is sixth on the franchise totem pole in games played and No. 2 in minutes at 24,948.

“The Matrix” was one of the NBA’s most athletic and versatile players during his prime in Phoenix, making four All-Star Games and a pair of All-NBA third teams.

He is second in franchise history in rebounds and steals while ranking fifth in points.

Back in August, during Ishbia’s first offseason in charge, the Suns announced they would put Marion and Amar’e Stoudemire in the Ring of Honor. Ishbia at the time said in a press release the Suns’ Ring of Honor was incomplete without the 2000s stars who competed for titles alongside Nash.

“One of the first things he did was reached out to me personally and told me what he wanted to do and how he wanted to do it the right way,” Marion said before the ceremony.

Devin Booker made it out to take in Marion’s moment and gifted the inductee a pair of shoes.

Stoudemire will be inducted on March 2 when the Suns face the Houston Rockets.

