Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker dressed for the occasion on Friday, franchise legend Shawn Marion’s Ring of Honor induction night.

Before opening tip against the New York Knicks, Booker warmed up in a pair of black Shawn Marion Jordan 5 PEs with a Suns colorway and the No. 31 stitched on.

It’s a rare shoe, one that former Suns forward P.J. Tucker wore in a game back in 2016, and Booker told Complex Tucker had both the black and white pairs. Booker and Tucker wear the same size shoe, according to Complex.

Marion was appreciative of Booker’s tribute.

“Book is something special and I’m gonna tell you he’s one of the few guys who definitely pays respect and homage to the guys who paved the way before him,” Marion told reporters before the game.

Booker has an expansive collection of shoes with many classic kicks like a pair of 1985 Kentucky Jordan 1s.

He did not wear the Marions during the game, turning to the Book 1s along with several of his teammates whom he hooked up.

Giving the signature sneaker to the homies first ✔️ pic.twitter.com/DWRIJ9N2dP — SLAM Kicks (@SLAMKicks) December 13, 2023

