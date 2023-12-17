Suns’ Eric Gordon, Nassir Little set to play vs. Wizards

Phoenix Suns guard Eric Gordon and forward Nassir Little will both play Sunday against the Washington Wizards, head coach Frank Vogel told reporters before the game.

Gordon (right lower leg soreness) was listed as probable on Saturday’s injury report and won’t have a minutes restriction in his return after missing the last two Phoenix losses. Fourth on the team in scoring, Gordon is averaging 14.2 points per game on 39.9% shooting from deep in 21 games and 16 starts.

Little (left knee soreness) was questionable and is still recovering from an orbital fracture. He has provided solid defense to go with his 5.4 points and 2.5 rebounds in 15.7 minutes over 18 games.

Phoenix (13-12) will still be without Bradley Beal (right ankle sprain), Josh Okogie (right hip injury) and Damion Lee (right meniscus surgery).

Vogel didn’t have a specific timetable for Beal’s return from the ankle injury, but he did say “a while is a good phrase” for their slow approach to his recovery. He added that the team will have an update after practice on Monday.

Washington (4-20) will be without three players, including former Suns guard Landry Shamet (ribs), guard Delon Wright (knee) and guard Johnny Davis (calf).

The Suns look to end a two-game losing skid, part of a 2-6 eight-game stretch and to stay above .500.

Follow @AZSports