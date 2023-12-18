Close
PHOENIX SUNS

Bradley Beal out at least 2 weeks with ankle injury for Phoenix Suns

Dec 18, 2023, 3:13 PM

Bradley Beal walks off on Friday, Dec. 15, 2023 after spraining his ankle against the New York Knic...

Bradley Beal walks off on Friday, Dec. 15, 2023 after spraining his ankle against the New York Knicks. (Arizona Sports Photo/Jeremy Schnell)

(Arizona Sports Photo/Jeremy Schnell)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal will miss at least the next two weeks before he’s reevaluated for an ankle sprain suffered Friday against the New York Knicks.

The team said he would be re-evaluated “at the start of January.”

Beal has appeared in six games through Phoenix’s 14-12 start this season, missing 19 of the 20 games thus far due to a back injury that dates back to the preseason.

Friday marked his third game back in a row after a month off due to the back issue. He played five minutes before he came down on New York guard Donte DiVincenzo’s foot.

The team had said that X-rays taken on his ankle Friday came back negative.

“I am disappointed for him,” Suns coach Frank Vogel said on Friday. “He’s worked really hard. You can see the disappointment on his face, so that’s my biggest concern is keeping him lifted. He’ll get back soon enough, but it’s been (a) frustrating injury type of season for him. And in terms for us, injuries are a part of the game. You can’t get caught up in that and you move on.”

Beal is averaging 14.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists in his on-and-off action for the Suns, and the first three games came as he was battling through the back injury.

Phoenix acquired Beal, guard Jordan Goodwin and wing Isaiah Todd from the Washington Wizards in a June trade for Chris Paul, Landry Shamet and multiple second-round picks.

The 30-year-old Beal, who has not appeared in more than 60 games since the 2018-19 season, waived a no-trade clause to join Phoenix.

He is under contract through the 2025-26 season and has a player option for 2026-27.

