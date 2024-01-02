Phoenix Suns center Bol Bol was part of the rotation early in Monday’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers, and it didn’t take long for him to make the most of it.

Bol entered the game to start the second quarter with the Suns trailing 29-20, and he gathered a rebound and went the distance for a eurostep dunk in transition in quick order.

Bol Bol goes coast-to-coast for the transition slam 🤧 pic.twitter.com/P08ZzSDF8Z — NBA TV (@NBATV) January 2, 2024

The dunk, which brought Phoenix within three, sparked the Suns even further, who rattled off eight straight after that. All things considered, it was part of a 14-0 Suns run.

The run featured other moments like a transition dunk from Chimezie Metu and Bradley Beal becoming the Suns’ first double-digit scorer. Grayson Allen joined him later in the second quarter.

When Portland finally responded, Bol answered back, making a three for the first time this season. He and Metu fed off each other’s energy, providing defensive versatility in addition to their transition play.

When Bol exited it was 44-38 Suns. In his eight minutes, Phoenix flipped a 29-20 deficit into a six-point lead.

The Suns maintained that level of energy through the rest of the half as they built their lead as high as 11, though it was down to eight at the break after Malcolm Brogdon knocked down a late three.

Scoot Henderson paced all scorers for the half at 13 points on 5-of-9 shooting.