Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

PHOENIX SUNS

Suns’ Bol Bol throws down eurostep dunk in second quarter vs. Blazers

Jan 1, 2024, 8:11 PM

Bol Bol...

Bol Bol injected life into Footprint Center in the first half against the Blazers. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Damon Allred's Profile Picture

BY DAMON ALLRED


Arizona Sports

Phoenix Suns center Bol Bol was part of the rotation early in Monday’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers, and it didn’t take long for him to make the most of it.

Bol entered the game to start the second quarter with the Suns trailing 29-20, and he gathered a rebound and went the distance for a eurostep dunk in transition in quick order.

The dunk, which brought Phoenix within three, sparked the Suns even further, who rattled off eight straight after that. All things considered, it was part of a 14-0 Suns run.

The run featured other moments like a transition dunk from Chimezie Metu and Bradley Beal becoming the Suns’ first double-digit scorer. Grayson Allen joined him later in the second quarter.

RELATED STORIES

When Portland finally responded, Bol answered back, making a three for the first time this season. He and Metu fed off each other’s energy, providing defensive versatility in addition to their transition play.

When Bol exited it was 44-38 Suns. In his eight minutes, Phoenix flipped a 29-20 deficit into a six-point lead.

The Suns maintained that level of energy through the rest of the half as they built their lead as high as 11, though it was down to eight at the break after Malcolm Brogdon knocked down a late three.

Scoot Henderson paced all scorers for the half at 13 points on 5-of-9 shooting.

Phoenix Suns

Ish Wainright #23 of the Portland Trail Blazers reacts during the first quarter against the Dallas ...

Kellan Olson

Former Suns F Ish Wainright returns ‘home’ in Phoenix after going to Blazers

Ish Wainright only spent two seasons in Phoenix but you would have guessed his Suns tenure was for a decade with how many reunions he had.

48 minutes ago

Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns reacts to a three-point shot against the Brooklyn Nets during ...

Arizona Sports

Kevin Durant out for Suns vs. Blazers, Chimezie Metu to start

Kevin Durant will sit on the backend of a back-to-back for the Suns with hamstring soreness as the Suns take on the Blazers.

6 hours ago

Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns reacts after dunking during the second half against the Orland...

Kellan Olson

Phoenix Suns’ balanced scoring effort takes down Magic for 3rd straight win

The Phoenix Suns got enough from their Big 3 over patches of the game and were solid in other areas to beat the Orlando Magic.

22 hours ago

corbin carroll...

Arizona Sports

Arizona Sports’ year in review: The top storylines in 2023

Audio montages for the 2023 calendar year highlighted by the Arizona Diamondbacks' World Series run and Phoenix Suns drastic changes.

2 days ago

Josh Okogie #2 of the Phoenix Suns looks on against the Chicago Bulls during the first half at the ...

David Veenstra

Phoenix Suns’ Josh Okogie probable, Nassir Little out for game vs. Orlando Magic

Suns forward Josh Okogie is listed as probable for Sunday's game against the Magic, while forward Nassir Little is out with knee soreness.

2 days ago

Goran Dragić #1 of the Phoenix Suns during the NBA game against the Los Angeles Lakers at US Airwa...

David Veenstra

Former Suns guard Goran Dragić announces plan to retire after 15 NBA seasons

Goran Dragić, who played six seasons with the Phoenix Suns, announced he will retire after the end of the season.

2 days ago

Suns’ Bol Bol throws down eurostep dunk in second quarter vs. Blazers