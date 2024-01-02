Kyler Murray walked into Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Sunday wearing a Pittsburgh Penguins Sidney Crosby sweater and proceeded to lead the Arizona Cardinals to their best offensive output of the season.

Why would Murray wear a jersey from a star player of another league, who represents neither city involved in the NFL bout between Arizona and Philadelphia?

Crosby would like to know.

“I would love to know the story behind it. (I have) somewhat of an idea but, yeah, would be cool to hear the story behind it,” Crosby told reporters.

“It’s one of those things you just love to hear the story behind it.”

Why did Cardinals QB Kyler Murray wear a Sidney Crosby Penguins jersey in Philadelphia?

Here’s the guess based on Murray’s Instagram post from Monday: It was a metaphor for the Cardinals going into Philadelphia and socking the Eagles right in the face, a bold thing to do for a quarterback of a team that’d previously gone 3-12.

Murray on Monday posted his fit in a sequence of photos that included Crosby taking a swing during a heated playoff battle between the Penguins and Philadelphia Flyers in the early 2010s. (Secret Base’s YouTube channel has an extensive breakdown of the beef between Crosby and Claude Giroux if you need to know the full story).

Anywho, Murray lived up to the message sent.

Arizona fell behind 21-6 at halftime but woke up to score 29 points in the second half of a 35-31 victory.

Murray recovered from an early pick-six — coincidentally to an Eagle named Sydney Brown — to complete 25 of 31 passes for 232 yards and three touchdowns, plus 24 rushing yards.

