Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA CARDINALS

Pro Bowler Budda Baker taking leadership role seriously for growing Cardinals

Jan 5, 2024, 7:58 AM

Budda Baker...

Budda Baker has taken on more of a mentor role while still earning his sixth Pro Bowl honors. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Damon Allred's Profile Picture

BY DAMON ALLRED


Arizona Sports

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker was just named to a sixth Pro Bowl in seven seasons, but his season hasn’t just been about him.

Baker leads a secondary group for the Cardinals which has included heavy playing time for three rookies: third-round pick Garrett Williams, sixth-round pick Kei’Trel Clark and undrafted Starling Thomas V, who got to Arizona by way of the Detroit Lions.

“I understand what it feels like to be a rookie playing football on an NFL team,” Baker told Arizona Sports’ Burns & Gambo on Thursday. “Just continuing to be patient and continuing to give the guys the keys to the car, just trying to help guys to the best of my availability.”

RELATED STORIES

Baker hasn’t stuffed the stat sheet in the ways he’s used to this season — has doesn’t have a pass defensed, sack, forced fumble or interception — but his impact has still been felt. He said a “one day at a time” approach has been a big key to taking the 4-12 season in stride.

It helps that the rookies in his defensive back room have improved significantly over the course of the season.

“I know the record doesn’t speak for it, but I definitely feel like everyone is getting better each and every week,” Baker said.

He credits the new regime for instilling a new culture which has allowed the younger players to blossom and says “the sky’s the limit for the organization” going forward.

The three rookies have combined for 99 tackles, including six for a loss and 10 passes defensed over 33 games (19 starts). Williams added an interception.

Baker, meanwhile, is second on the team in tackles with 77, including five for a loss. That’s despite appearing in only 11 games so far.

Presented By
Western Governors University

Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals fan Duane Schuman...

Felisa Cardenas

In his firefighter’s helmet, Cardinals superfan Duane Schuman stands out in a crowd

Arizona Cardinals superfan Duane Schuman stands out in his firefighter's helmet, which has helped grow his friendships around the game.

6 hours ago

Kenneth Walker III...

Arizona Sports

Cardinals-Seahawks injury report: Arizona’s Elijah Wilkinson, Seattle’s Tyler Lockett among Thursday additions

The final injury report of the Arizona Cardinals' season is here as they gear up to face the Seattle Seahawks in Week 18.

17 hours ago

Hollywood Brown celebrates a touchdown...

Tyler Drake

‘Of course,’ Hollywood Brown would want to be back with Cardinals

When it comes impending free agent and wide receiver Hollywood Brown, he'd be all for running it back with the Arizona Cardinals.

18 hours ago

Arizona Cardinals RB James Conner runs the rock...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals’ James Conner, Hollywood Brown earn Arizona PFWA awards for 2024

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner and wide receiver Hollywood Brown were honored with PFWA's MVP and Good Guy awards, respectively.

22 hours ago

Kelvin Beachum runs out of the tunnel...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals ‘grateful’ for Kelvin Beachum with D.J. Humphries out with ACL tear

Offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum has been one of the most consistent Arizona Cardinals since arriving to the desert in 2020.

1 day ago

Budda Baker...

Arizona Sports

Cardinals’ Budda Baker named NFC starter for 2024 Pro Bowl

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker has made his sixth Pro Bowl in seven seasons, as he was named a starter for the NFC.

2 days ago

Pro Bowler Budda Baker taking leadership role seriously for growing Cardinals