Cardinals’ Budda Baker named NFC starter for 2024 Pro Bowl

Jan 3, 2024, 7:08 PM | Updated: 7:18 pm

Budda Baker...

Budda Baker #3 of the Arizona Cardinals warms up prior to a game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on October 22, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker made his sixth Pro Bowl in seven seasons, as he was named a starter for the NFC on Wednesday.

Baker was the sole Cardinals player on the announced Pro Bowl roster, as was the case last year when linebacker Dennis Gardeck and kicker Matt Prater were alternates.

Julian Love of the Seattle Seahawks and Jessie Bates of the Atlanta Falcons rounded out the NFC’s safeties along with Baker.

Baker is the only safety in the NFL to make the Pro Bowl in each of the past five seasons and one of nine players in Cardinals history to reach the event six times. He made it as a special teamer during his rookie year of 2017.

RELATED STORIES

The 27-year-old has not had the smoothest 2023 season, considering he missed five games with a hamstring issue that landed him on injured reserve.

He does not have an interception or a forced fumble, either, but he has played all over the defense and is second behind linebacker Kyzir White on the team in total tackles with 77.

Baker has earned respect around the league as one of its elite defenders for years. Baker was not helped much by the fan vote, as he did not finish in the top 10 for his position, but the players and coaches pushed him through with their votes. Player selections were determined by the consensus votes of fans, players and coaches, with each group’s vote counting as one-third toward determining final rosters.

The NFL is the only sports league that combines voting by fans, coaches and players to determine its all-star teams.

Twenty-eight teams had at least one player selected and 21 clubs had multiple players chosen.

The Pro Bowl is returning to Orlando for the first time in three years. This will be the second year for the Pro Bowl Games featuring a multiday AFC versus NFC competition that includes Pro Bowl Skills and culminating in a flag football game. Peyton and Eli Manning will again serve as the head coaches.

The Cardinals have one more game this season, as they face the Seahawks Sunday at State Farm Stadium.

Pro Bowl rosters (x-starter)

AFC

Quarterbacks: x-Tua Tagovailoa, Miami; Lamar Jackson, Baltimore; Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City.

Tight ends: x-Travis Kelce, Kansas City; David Njoku, Cleveland.

Wide Receivers: x-Tyreek Hill, Miami; x-Amari Cooper, Cleveland; Keenan Allen Los Angeles; Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati.

Tackles: x-Laremy Tunsil, Houston; x-Dion Dawkins, Buffalo; Terron Armstead, Miami.

Guards: x-Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis; x-Joel Bitonio, San Francisco; Joe Thuney, Kansas City.

Centers: x-Creed Humphrey, Kansas City; Tyler Linderbaum, Baltimore.

Running Backs: x-Raheem Mostert, Miami; James Cook, Buffalo; Derrick Henry, Tennessee.

Fullback: x-Alec Ingold, Miami.

Defensive Ends: x-Myles Garrett, Cleveland; x-Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas; Trey Hendrickson, Cincinnati.

Interior Lineman: x-Chris Jones, Kanas City; x-Quinnen Williams, New York; Justin Madubuike, Baltimore.

Outside Linebackers: x-T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh; x-Khalil Mack, LA Chargers; Josh Allen, Jacksonville.

Inside/Middle Linebackers: x-Roquan Smith, Baltimore; Patrick Queen, Baltimore

Cornerbacks: x-Pat Surtain II, Denver; x-Sauce Gardner, NY Jets; Jaylon Ramsey, Miami; Denzel Ward, Cleveland.

Free Safety: x-Justin Simmons, Denver; Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh.

Strong Safeties: x-Kyle Hamilton, Baltimore.

Placekicker: Justin Tucker, Baltimore.

Long snapper: Ross Matiscik, Jacksonville.

Punter: AJ Cole, Las Vegas.

Return Specialist: Marvin Mims Jr., Denver.

Special Teamer: Miles Killebres, Pittsburgh.

NFC

Quarterbacks: x-Brock Purdy, San Francisco; Dak Prescott, Dallas; Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles.

Tight Ends: x-George Kittle, San Francisco; Sam LaPorta, Detroit.

Wide Receivers: x-CeeDee Lamb, Dallas; x-A.J. Brown, Philadelphia; Mike Evans, Tampa Bay; Puka Nacua, Los Angeles.

Tackles: x-Trent Williams, San Francisco; x-Lane Johnson, Philadelphia; Penei Sewell, Detroit.

Guards: x-Zack Martin, Dallas; x-Chris Lindstrom, Atlanta; Landon Dickerson, Philadelphia.

Centers: x-Jason Kelce, Philadelphia; Frank Ragnow, Detroit.

Running Backs: x-Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco; x-D’Andre Swift, Philadelphia; Kyren Williams, Los Angeles.

Fullback: x-Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco.

Defensive Ends: x-Nick Bosa, San Francisco; x-Montez Sweat, Chicago; Aidan Hutchinson, Detroit.

Interior Lineman: x-Aaron Donald, LA Rams; x-Dexter Lawrence, New York; Javon Hargrave, San Francisco.

Outside Linebackers: x-Micah Parsons, Dallas; x-Danielle Hunter, Minnesota; Haason Reddick, Philadelphia.

Inside/Middle Linebackers: x-Fred Warner, San Francisco; Bobby Wagner, Seattle.

Cornerbacks: x-DaRon Bland, Dallas; x-Charvarius Ward, San Francisco; Jaylon Johnson, Chicago; Devon Witherspoon, Seattle.

Free Safety: x-Jessie Bates, Atlanta.

Strong Safeties: x-Budda Baker, Arizona; Julian Love, Seattle.

Placekicker: Brandon Aubrey, Dallas.

Long snapper: Andrew DePaola, Minnesota.

Punter: Brian Anger, Dallas.

Return Specialist: Rashid Shaheed, New Orleans.

Special Teamer: Jalen Reeves-Maybin, Detroit.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

