Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

CARDINALS CORNER

Cardinals’ Kyler Murray on Jonathan Gannon: ‘You want to win for a guy like that’

Jan 3, 2024, 3:28 PM

Tyler Drake's Profile Picture

BY TYLER DRAKE


Arizona Sports

TEMPE — Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon made no qualms about it when asked point blank if quarterback Kyler Murray was part of the team’s future plans.

“There’s no doubt,” Gannon told Arizona Sports’ Burns & Gambo on Tuesday before doubling down on his comments on Wednesday.

“I’ve been convicted since I got here,” the head coach added. “What the guy’s done for us, the player that he is, the person that he is, the competitor that he is. I kind of chuckle (at the Murray question).”

For those who have been inside the walls of the Tempe training facility, Gannon’s words aren’t out of left field by any means. Gannon has long maintained Murray was his guy.

RELATED STORIES

And from the sounds of it, the feeling’s been mutual for the quarterback, who didn’t need much time with the head coach to get a sense of what he is about and isn’t surprised one bit by Gannon’s comments.

“It means a lot (to have Gannon’s support), but he’s told me that since Day 1. For me, it was nothing really that was in the back of my mind or anything like that. I wasn’t really worried about it, just focused on going out there and playing well, proving them right, proving him right and continue to try to do that every day.”

“(First talking to him in the weight room for 15 minutes), I knew it was instant as far as this guy’s knowledge of the game and how he sees the game. And then he got the job and from that day on, it was kind of like — I won’t say it’s like when you meet your best friend — but it was instant. We speak the same language.”

Under the new regime, Murray is 3-4 as a starter, completing 64.7% of his passes for 1,537 yards and nine touchdowns to five interceptions in seven games played.

There’s been ups and downs upon his return from a torn ACL, but Murray has shown a willingness to learn a new offense under coordinator Drew Petzing and is taking clear steps in the right direction. A full offseason not dedicated to recovering from a torn ACL should help even more in his trajectory.

On top of that, he’s taken a step forward in both the leadership and maturity departments.

So even if the narrative of Murray potentially not being the guy still has legs heading into the offseason, the QB and the head coach know they’re on the same page.

“I’m locked in. I’m locked in,” Murray said.

“You want to win for a guy like that,” the QB added of Gannon. “He’s the type of guy you run through a wall for, because he’s got your back. I’m trying to win regardless of who it is, but for sure.”

Presented By
Western Governors University
Arizona Cardinals CB Divaad Wilson runs through drills during practice on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals CB Antonio Hamilton runs through drills during practice on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals CB Starling Thomas runs through drills during practice on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals CB Starling Thomas runs through drills during practice on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals CB Divaad Wilson runs through drills during practice on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals CB Kei'Trel Clark runs through drills during practice on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals CB Bobby Price runs through drills during practice on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals CB Antonio Hamilton runs through drills during practice on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals CB Kei'Trel Clark does pushups after missing a catch during practice on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

Cardinals Corner

Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort looks on...

Tyler Drake

How far can Cardinals’ 1st-round pick fall in the 2024 NFL Draft with 1 more win?

The Arizona Cardinals' time in the No. 2 spot of the 2024 NFL Draft was short-lived following their impressive win over the Eagles in Week 18.

55 minutes ago

Jonathan Gannon talks with Kyler Murray during a game...

Tyler Drake

Jonathan Gannon ‘more convicted’ that Kyler Murray is Cardinals’ franchise QB

There's no doubt in Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon's mind that Kyler Murray is the team's franchise quarterback.

24 hours ago

Michael Carter celebrates a touchdown catch in Philadelphia...

Tyler Drake

Addition of Michael Carter has Cardinals run game set up for 2024

With the upped usage of midseason addition and running back Michael Carter, the Cardinals' run game led by James Conner has hit its stride.

1 day ago

Kyler Murray celebrates with Monti Ossenfort postgame...

Tyler Drake

Kyler Murray, McBride among Cardinals to be excited about in the new year

A look at the Arizona Cardinals to really get excited about heading into the new year, beginning with QB Kyler Murray.

2 days ago

Kyler Murray during Cardinals-Eagles...

Tyler Drake

Kyler Murray goes off in 2nd half as Cardinals stun Eagles

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray turned in his best stretch of football in 2023 behind a trio of second-half touchdowns.

3 days ago

James Conner smiles...

Tyler Drake

James Conner’s 1-handed TD catch highlights Cardinals’ win over Eagles

James Conner's one-handed TD catch was the highlight of the third quarter for the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

3 days ago

Cardinals’ Kyler Murray on Jonathan Gannon: ‘You want to win for a guy like that’