Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

CARDINALS CORNER

How far can Cardinals’ 1st-round pick fall in the 2024 NFL Draft with 1 more win?

Jan 3, 2024, 2:33 PM

Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort looks on...

General manager Monti Ossenfort of the Arizona Cardinals walks on the field before the NFL game against the Denver Broncos at State Farm Stadium on August 11, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Tyler Drake's Profile Picture

BY TYLER DRAKE


Arizona Sports

The Arizona Cardinals’ time in the No. 2 spot of the 2024 NFL Draft was short-lived.

That’ll happen when you pick up a comeback win over a playoff contender like the Philadelphia Eagles.

In what was a defining victory for first-year head coach Jonathan Gannon and general manager Monti Ossenfort — and a credit to what they’re building — Sunday’s showing did little favors for the team’s first-round status in April’s draft.

With an assist from Tankathon, here’s a closer look at where the Cardinals stand heading into the last week of the regular season, as well as the repercussions of earning the W or taking the L against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

2024 NFL Draft order snapshot (Jan. 3)

1. Carolina Panthers *owned by the Chicago Bears* (2-14)
2. Washington Commanders (4-12)
3. New England Patriots (4-12)
4. Arizona Cardinals (4-12)
5. New York Giants (5-11)
6. Los Angeles Chargers (5-11)
7. Tennessee Titans (5-11)
8. New York Jets (6-10)
9. Atlanta Falcons (7-9)
10. Chicago Bears (7-9)

The Panthers (Bears) are officially locked into the No. 1 spot. The same can’t be said for the next six picks, though, with just one game of separation between the Commanders at No. 2 and the Titans at No. 7.

What does that mean for the Cardinals’ pick?

Regardless of what the Cardinals do against the Seattle Seahawks in this week’s season finale, Arizona cannot drop further than seventh in the draft order.

The worst-case scenario is just that but would only happen if the Cardinals win in addition to losses by the Giants, Chargers and Titans.

Still, that would be a pretty far fall from a top-three pick that was in Arizona’s grasp just last week if that were to be the case.

RELATED STORIES

On the other side of things, there’s still a shot for the Cardinals to find themselves back inside the top 3 with a loss and a win by either the Commanders or Patriots.

Per ESPN’s Seth Walder, the Cardinals have a 39% chance to land a top-3 pick.

It’s a longer shot to get back into the No. 2 slot, though, with Arizona sporting an 8% chance for the second spot, per Walder.

The Commanders, however, have the best shot at securing either the second (69%) or third pick (91%). The Patriots are next up at 23% and 64%, respectively.

Cardinals have stronger strength of schedule

If it comes down to the strength-of-schedule tiebreaker between the Cardinals and any of the teams within a game of them, Arizona would end up with the lesser pick due to a stronger SOS (.562):

Games to watch

There are a lot of games to keep tabs on this week aside from Cardinals-Seahawks.

Tennessee Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jaguars could be getting franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence back in a game filled with playoff implications against a Titans team riding a three-game losing streak that includes a Week 17 beatdown at the hands of the Houston Texans.

New England Patriots vs. New York Jets

The Patriots kept their Week 17 tilt against the Buffalo Bills a lot closer than many imagined it would be.

And with two questionable offenses, this one has the makings of turning into a low-scoring affair.

If you watch this game, you deserve hazard pay or a medal.

New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles are probably more than ticked off after losing to former coaches Gannon and defensive coordinator Nick Rallis on top of falling out of No. 1 playoff seed contention.

I would imagine a very determined Eagles squad will be on display against a divisional foe, especially given that the NFC East title is still in reach with a win and a Dallas Cowboys loss.

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs look nowhere near the juggernaut they have been in previous seasons.

But against a Chargers team down quarterback Justin Herbert and riding a four-game losing streak, Kansas City and its receiving corps shouldn’t need to do too much to get the win — even with Blaine Gabbert running the show.

Washington Commanders vs. Dallas Cowboys

Losers of seven straight with the 11-5 Cowboys left to face, the offseason can’t come soon enough for the Commanders.

This should be quick work by Dallas, who needs a win or an Eagles loss to secure the NFC East.

Presented By
Western Governors University
Arizona Cardinals CB Divaad Wilson runs through drills during practice on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals CB Antonio Hamilton runs through drills during practice on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals CB Starling Thomas runs through drills during practice on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals CB Starling Thomas runs through drills during practice on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals CB Divaad Wilson runs through drills during practice on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals CB Kei'Trel Clark runs through drills during practice on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals CB Bobby Price runs through drills during practice on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals CB Antonio Hamilton runs through drills during practice on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals CB Kei'Trel Clark does pushups after missing a catch during practice on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

Cardinals Corner

Kyler Murray chats with Jonathan Gannon...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals’ Kyler Murray on Jonathan Gannon: ‘You want to win for a guy like that’

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray and head coach Jonathan Gannon remain in lockstep heading into the final game of the season.

2 hours ago

Jonathan Gannon talks with Kyler Murray during a game...

Tyler Drake

Jonathan Gannon ‘more convicted’ that Kyler Murray is Cardinals’ franchise QB

There's no doubt in Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon's mind that Kyler Murray is the team's franchise quarterback.

1 day ago

Michael Carter celebrates a touchdown catch in Philadelphia...

Tyler Drake

Addition of Michael Carter has Cardinals run game set up for 2024

With the upped usage of midseason addition and running back Michael Carter, the Cardinals' run game led by James Conner has hit its stride.

1 day ago

Kyler Murray celebrates with Monti Ossenfort postgame...

Tyler Drake

Kyler Murray, McBride among Cardinals to be excited about in the new year

A look at the Arizona Cardinals to really get excited about heading into the new year, beginning with QB Kyler Murray.

2 days ago

Kyler Murray during Cardinals-Eagles...

Tyler Drake

Kyler Murray goes off in 2nd half as Cardinals stun Eagles

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray turned in his best stretch of football in 2023 behind a trio of second-half touchdowns.

3 days ago

James Conner smiles...

Tyler Drake

James Conner’s 1-handed TD catch highlights Cardinals’ win over Eagles

James Conner's one-handed TD catch was the highlight of the third quarter for the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

3 days ago

How far can Cardinals’ 1st-round pick fall in the 2024 NFL Draft with 1 more win?