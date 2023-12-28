Close
Budda Baker has 1 rule for Jonathan Gannon ahead of his return to Philadelphia

Dec 27, 2023, 7:05 PM

Budda Baker gives a thumbs up...

Budda Baker #3 of the Arizona Cardinals reacts during the second half of the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on October 22, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Tyler Drake's Profile Picture

BY TYLER DRAKE


Arizona Sports

TEMPE — There’s a lot being made out of Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon’s return to Philadelphia this week.

The last time Gannon and Cardinals defensive coordinator Nick Rallis were on the sidelines of Lincoln Financial Field, they were a part of the home team that was just one win away from hoisting the Lombardi Trophy.

And while they’re now leading an enemy into the City of Brotherly Love, there’s bound to be reminiscing and warm wishes between Gannon and the many faces he came to know during his previous tenure.

That’s all fine and dandy to safety Budda Baker — just as long as it’s after Week 17’s tilt.

“I think he’s treating throughout the week like it’s just another game. … He has us thinking it’s just another game,” Baker said Wednesday as he began to crack a smile.

“During his team meeting this morning, I almost interrupted JG, because I was thinking in my head, ‘I better not see no shaking hands, kissing, hugging babies before the game. You do that after the game.'”

The safety added he expects the head coach to get a good laugh of his remarks.

All jokes aside, though, Baker is looking forward to the challenge ahead of the Cardinals.

“Just a team that’s battling to be the No. 1 seed in the NFC,” Baker said. “A team that’s going to be in the playoffs and a team that’s one of the best teams in the league.

“For us to come in there and win that game, we’re going to have to play a very good style of football and take it one play at a time. … We’re going to try to go into their house and win the game.”

