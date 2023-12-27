Marco Wilson, the former Cardinals starting cornerback, was claimed by the New England Patriots after being waived by Arizona on Tuesday, Wilson’s agents confirmed to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Arizona released Wilson after he was benched over the past four games in favor of veteran Antonio Hamilton and undrafted rookie Starling Thomas, who played 100% of the available snaps in a loss to the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

Wilson started the previous 11 games, although he watched his playing time diminish from Week 8 on.

He ended his Arizona tenure with 52 tackles and four pass deflections in 2023.

It was an interesting ride in the desert for the 2021 fourth-round pick out of Florida.

With veteran cornerback Malcolm Butler’s sudden retirement ahead of the 2021 regular season, the then-rookie was thrust into a starting role alongside Byron Murphy Jr.

Wilson ended up starting 13 of 14 games during his rookie season for the Kliff Kingsbury-led Cardinals before posting the same marks in 2022.

Year 2 was easily Wilson’s most productive, with the cornerback recording all three of his career interceptions, 10 of his 18 passes defensed and a career-high 58 tackles.

