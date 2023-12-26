TEMPE — The Arizona Cardinals released cornerback Marco Wilson on Tuesday, the team announced.

Additionally, Arizona released tight end John Samuel Shenker from the practice squad.

Defensive coordinator Nick Rallis, who was speaking during his weekly availability with reporters when ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported the news, did not dive into the move but wished Wilson well.

“I’ll let (head coach Jonathan Gannon and general manager Monti Ossenfort) talk about personnel things, but obviously wish Marco the best going forward. I think he’s a good player,” Rallis said.

The writing had been on the wall for Wilson’s departure given his nonexistent role defensively the past four weeks. Before that span, Wilson had started the previous 11 games, although he watched his playing time diminish from Week 8 on.

And with a limited special teams role, moving on from Wilson seemed like the logical move for Arizona’s new regime to make before next season.

It was an interesting ride in the desert to say the least for the 2021 fourth-round pick out of Florida.

With veteran Malcolm Butler’s sudden retirement ahead of the 2021 regular season, the then-rookie was thrust into a starting role alongside Byron Murphy Jr.

Wilson ended up starting 13 of 14 games his rookie season for the Kliff Kingsbury-led Cardinals before posting the same marks in 2022.

Year 2 was easily Wilson’s most productive, with the cornerback recording all three of his career interceptions — and a meme/gif that will live on for life — 10 of his 18 passes defensed and a career-high 58 tackles.

this camera angle is absolute poetry pic.twitter.com/BuDZXLC1eA — Christian D’Andrea (@TrainIsland) October 21, 2022

Year 3, however, saw a steep drop off from Wilson, who is now searching for a new team with four passes defensed and 52 tackles to show for in 2023.

Per Pro Football Focus, Wilson has given up the fourth most yards to opposing wide receivers (732) on top of five touchdowns on 51 receptions (65 targets).

His down play in addition to the influx of young talent such as Garrett Williams, Kei’Trel Clark and Starling Thomas V made Wilson, who still had one year left on his rookie deal, that much more expendable.

In addition to the three rookies, Arizona also has Antonio Hamilton Sr. currently on the active roster. Quavian White and Divaad Wilson are on the practice squad but could be candidates for an elevation or active roster spot.

Follow @Tdrake4sports

Presented By