Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

CARDINALS CORNER

Cardinals’ Jonathan Ledbetter done for year with knee injury

Dec 26, 2023, 12:02 PM

Jonathan Ledbetter at practice...

Arizona Cardinals DL Jonathan Ledbetter looks on during practice on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

(Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

Tyler Drake's Profile Picture

BY TYLER DRAKE


Arizona Sports

TEMPE — The Arizona Cardinals will be without defensive lineman Jonathan Ledbetter for the rest of the season, head coach Jonathan Gannon said Tuesday.

The Cardinals’ 2023 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year went down in the fourth quarter of Arizona’s Week 16 loss to the Chicago Bears and did not return.

He marks the latest case of Cardinals defensive linemen seeing their season cut short due to injury.

Now, it’s on those still standing inside the DL room to pick up the slack in the absence of its leader.

RELATED STORIES

“Like any position, you got to get guys ready to play,” Gannon said. “Certain guys take on bigger roles and things like that. They’ve got to play different spots, but they’re battling and hanging in. We definitely got nicked on the D-line this year, but that’s like everybody in the NFL.”

With Ledbetter out, one name that should see an uptick in snaps is rookie Dante Stills, who has filled in nicely due to injuries and has played himself into an every-game role in the trenches.

Jury still out on Hollywood Brown

While a decision has been made when it comes to Ledbetter, the same can’t be said for wide receiver Hollywood Brown.

“Hollywood, we’ll see what comes along there this week and hopefully get him back out there,” Gannon said Tuesday.

As for what Gannon is looking for out of the wideout this week?

“What I need from him is to make sure he can be the player he is and help us win the game and make sure he’s healthy enough to do that,” the head coach added.

Garrett Williams “should be ready to go”

Rookie cornerback Garrett Williams had to wait for his number to be called as he wrapped up his rehab from a torn ACL suffered last year in college.

So, when Williams was listed as out with a knee injury this past week, concern was there.

Gannon, however, doesn’t seem too worried about his rookie nickel.

“We’ll see how he is this week. He should be ready to go,” Gannon said. “It’s just a little bit of the same body part but a little bit different.

“When you’re coming off an injury like he did, there’s some residual effects of playing how much he’s played in the last month here that we need to take care of.”

After missing the first six games of the season, Williams started in five of the next eight contests before sitting out in Week 16. During that span, he recorded 23 tackles, one interception and two passes defensed.

He’s been one of the many bright spots coming out of the 2023 draft class for general Monti Ossenfort and Co.

Presented By
Western Governors University
Arizona Cardinals DL Roy Lopez runs through drills during practice on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals DL Ben Stille runs through drills during practice on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals WR Hollywood Brown warms up ahead of practice on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals OLB Victor Dimukeje runs through drills during practice on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals OLB Cameron Thomas runs through drills during practice on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals OLB Victor Dimukeje runs through drills during practice on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals OLB Cameron Thomas runs through drills during practice on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals OLB Dennis Gardeck runs through drills during practice on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals CB Marco Wilson runs through drills during practice on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals CB Antonio Hamilton runs through drills during practice on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals CB Kei'Trel Clark runs through drills during practice on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals CB Bobby Price runs through drills during practice on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals CB Starling Thomas runs through drills during practice on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals OLB Zaven Collins looks on during practice on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals S Joey Blount looks on during practice on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals CB Starling Thomas runs through drills during practice on Monday, Dec. 11, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals CB Kei'Trel Clark runs through drills during practice on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

Cardinals Corner

Monti Ossenfort looks on...

Tyler Drake

Revamped WRs room among positional presents Cardinals need for 2024 success

To really get into the holiday spirit, here's a handful of positional presents the Arizona Cardinals need to unwrap in 2024.

1 day ago

Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon looks on...

Tyler Drake

Sunday Night Football has big 2024 NFL Draft implications for Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals remain nestled inside the top 3 of the 2024 NFL Draft projections with a big Sunday Night Football game on tap.

2 days ago

Justin Fields runs against Zaven Collins...

Tyler Drake

Arizona Cardinals get run over by Justin Fields, Bears in Week 16 loss

With the help of a dominant ground attack, the Bears took control of Sunday's tilt from the jump in their 27-16 win over the Cardinals.

2 days ago

Greg Dortch runs after the catch...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals’ Greg Dortch, Antonio Hamilton active vs. Bears

The Arizona Cardinals will have WR Greg Dortch and CB Antonio Hamilton when the team takes on the Chicago Bears in Week 16.

2 days ago

Case Keenum hands off to Devin Singletary...

Tyler Drake

Texans heat index: Injured Houston still finds way to hurt Cardinals’ 2024 1st-round pick

A banged-up Houston Texans squad found a way to win against the Titans last week. This time around, though, it's a taller task in the Browns.

4 days ago

Justin Fields throws a pass...

Tyler Drake

Outside noise: Kyler Murray gets what Justin Fields is going through

There are quite a few parallels between Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray and Chicago Bears signal caller Justin Fields.

4 days ago

Cardinals’ Jonathan Ledbetter done for year with knee injury