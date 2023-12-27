Close
Cardinals’ Gannon: Kyler Murray not practicing Wednesday due to ‘holiday bug’

Dec 27, 2023, 10:53 AM | Updated: 12:17 pm

Kyler Murray looks on...

(Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

BY TYLER DRAKE


TEMPE — Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray won’t take the field with his teammates as they begin Week 17 practice ahead of a matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Head coach Jonathan Gannon on Wednesday said the franchise signal caller is dealing with a “holiday bug” and will be sidelined for the day.

Despite Murray’s absence, Gannon is not overly concerned by the illness.

Wednesday will mark the first practice Murray will miss since making his return to action following an ACL tear suffered late last season.

Through six games played this season, Murray is 2-4 as a starter. He’s completed 62.3% of his throws for 1,305 yards and six touchdowns to four interceptions.

He’s also ran the rock 34 times for 187 yards and three scores.

With Murray sidelined Wednesday, rookie Clayton Tune should get more work with the first-team offense with practice squad arm Jeff Driskel also getting more reps with members of the active roster.

Cardinals DT Jonathan Ledbetter to IR

In addition to the Murray update, Gannon also announced that defensive lineman Jonathan Ledbetter is headed to injured reserve with a knee injury suffered in last week’s loss to the Chicago Bears.

The news of the IR stint comes after Gannon said Tuesday that Ledbetter would miss the remainder of the season.

The Cardinals’ 2023 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year appeared and started in 12 games this season, recording 46 tackles, 1.5 sacks and four QB hits, all career highs.

Arizona Cardinals CB Divaad Wilson runs through drills during practice on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals CB Antonio Hamilton runs through drills during practice on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals CB Starling Thomas runs through drills during practice on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals CB Starling Thomas runs through drills during practice on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals CB Divaad Wilson runs through drills during practice on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals CB Kei'Trel Clark runs through drills during practice on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals CB Bobby Price runs through drills during practice on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals CB Antonio Hamilton runs through drills during practice on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals CB Kei'Trel Clark does pushups after missing a catch during practice on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

