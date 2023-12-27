TEMPE — Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray won’t take the field with his teammates as they begin Week 17 practice ahead of a matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Head coach Jonathan Gannon on Wednesday said the franchise signal caller is dealing with a “holiday bug” and will be sidelined for the day.

Despite Murray’s absence, Gannon is not overly concerned by the illness.

Wednesday will mark the first practice Murray will miss since making his return to action following an ACL tear suffered late last season.

Through six games played this season, Murray is 2-4 as a starter. He’s completed 62.3% of his throws for 1,305 yards and six touchdowns to four interceptions.

He’s also ran the rock 34 times for 187 yards and three scores.

With Murray sidelined Wednesday, rookie Clayton Tune should get more work with the first-team offense with practice squad arm Jeff Driskel also getting more reps with members of the active roster.

Cardinals DT Jonathan Ledbetter to IR

In addition to the Murray update, Gannon also announced that defensive lineman Jonathan Ledbetter is headed to injured reserve with a knee injury suffered in last week’s loss to the Chicago Bears.

The news of the IR stint comes after Gannon said Tuesday that Ledbetter would miss the remainder of the season.

The Cardinals’ 2023 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year appeared and started in 12 games this season, recording 46 tackles, 1.5 sacks and four QB hits, all career highs.

