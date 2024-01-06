The Arizona Cardinals activated nose tackle Leki Fotu from the injured reserve/designated to return list on Saturday ahead of Sunday’s season finale against the Seattle Seahawks at State Farm Stadium.

Arizona also signed defensive lineman Ben Stille to the active roster from the practice squad and elevated offensive lineman Jackson Barton and wide receiver Dan Chisena as standard practice squad elevations.

Fotu has missed the last five games due to a hand injury. He went on injured reserve on Nov. 21, and his 21-day practice window opened on Dec. 27.

The fourth-year Cardinal was listed as questionable on Friday’s injury report. In 10 games played this year, Fotu has a career-high 2.5 sacks and five tackles for loss.

Fotu and Stille would add to a defensive line that won’t have Dante Stills, who went on injured reserve with a knee issue this week. Arizona also released defensive lineman Kevin Strong.

Stille has played four games this season for Arizona and has eight tackles and a sack.

Barton adds offensive line depth after Arizona placed left tackle D.J. Humphries on reserve with a torn ACL. Kelvin Beachum will fill in with the starters.

The Seahawks, meanwhile, elevated defensive linemen Austin Faoliu and Matt Gotel from the practice squad. Seattle needs a win or a tie to keep its playoffs hopes alive.

Will the roof be open at State Farm Stadium for Cardinals-Seahawks?

Based on the forecast for Sunday’s game, the Cardinals announced the roof at State farm Stadium will be closed.

Kickoff is at 2:25 p.m. on 98.7 and the Arizona Sports app.

