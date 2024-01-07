Close
ARIZONA CARDINALS

Cardinals’ Matt Prater hits 400th career field goal, a rare milestone

Jan 7, 2024, 3:52 PM | Updated: 5:55 pm

Matt Prater...

Matt Prater #5 of the Arizona Cardinals kicks a field goal during the third quarter against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on December 24, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

(Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Arizona Cardinals kicker Matt Prater chipped a 23-yarder through the uprights in the second quarter on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks for his 400th career field goal.

Prater became the 12th kicker in NFL history to make 400 field goals.

The score also gave Prater his 100th point of the season, which he has accomplished 12 times since his debut in 2007. Only six kickers have more seasons of at least 100 points as Prater continues to build accolades as one of the most accomplished kickers in league history.

The 39-year-old entered Sunday 26-for-29 on field goals for an 89.7% mark. His career best was 96.2% in 2013 with the Denver Broncos.

A Kyler Murray 33-yard rush and a James Conner 20-yard carry set up the field goal. The offense stalled inside the Seattle 3-yard line.

Prater hit a second field goal in the first half from 34 yards out, his 80th with the Cardinals after joining the team before the 2021 season. He hit 179 field goals with the Detroit Lions, 141 with Denver and one with the Atlanta Falcons.

Prater missed a pair of field-goal attempts in the fourth quarter on Sunday, a 21-20 loss. His missed wide right in the closing seconds from 51 yards out.

Prater was not the only Cardinals player to hit a benchmark in the opening half, as tight end Trey McBride eclipsed 800 receiving yards with a 25-yard reception in the first quarter.

McBride and Jackie Smith are the only Cardinals tight ends in franchise history to gain 800 receiving yards in a season. McBride already set the franchise single-season receptions record for tight ends, as he had 78 entering Week 18.

McBride gained 34 receiving yards and a touchdown on Sunday.

