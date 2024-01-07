Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

CARDINALS CORNER

Dennis Gardeck officially active for Cardinals’ Week 18 tilt vs. Seahawks

Jan 7, 2024, 1:13 PM

Dennis Gardeck at practice...

Arizona Cardinals OLB Dennis Gardeck runs through drills during practice on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

(Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

Tyler Drake's Profile Picture

BY TYLER DRAKE


Arizona Sports

GLENDALE — Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Dennis Gardeck is officially active for the team’s Week 18 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

Gardeck entered the tilt as questionable with a knee injury. He didn’t practice Wednesday before turning in two days of limited work this week.

The linebacker currently paces the team in sacks with six and tackles for loss with seven in 16 games played. He’s also racked up 44 tackles.

Also active for the Cardinals are defensive lineman Leki Fotu, safety Andre Chachere, linebacker Victor Dimukeje, wide receiver Zach Pascal and offensive lineman Elijah Wilkinson.

RELATED STORIES

Fotu returns to action for the first time since Week 11 after he was activated off injured reserve on Saturday.

Not playing for the Cardinals are cornerbacks Garrett Williams and Divaad Wilson, linebackers Trevor Nowaske and Cameron Thomas, tight end Blake Whiteheart and offensive linemen Carter O’Donnell and Dennis Daley.

Both Williams and defensive lineman Dante Stills, who was eventually placed on IR with a knee issue, were ruled out for the contest by head coach Jonathan Gannon on Friday.

As for the Seahawks, running back Kenny McIntosh, linebacker Patrick O’Connell, offensive linemen Jason Peters, Abraham Lucas and Raiqwon O’Neal and defensive linemen Jarran Reed and Mario Edwards Jr. are inactive.

Linebackers Nick Bellore and Jordyn Brooks meanwhile are active for Seattle.

Cardinals-Seahawks kicks off at 2:25 p.m. Catch all the action over on the Arizona Sports app, 98.7 or ArizonaSports.com.

Presented By
Western Governors University
Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray throws a pass during practice on Friday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals DL Phil Hoskins runs through drills during practice on Friday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals DL Roy Lopez runs through drills during practice on Friday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort and assistant GM Dave Sears chat during practice on Friday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals DL Kevin Strong runs through drills during practice on Friday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals OLB Cameron Thomas looks on during practice on Friday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals DL Naquan Jones runs through drills during practice on Friday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

Cardinals Corner

James Conner celebrates TD...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals RB James Conner’s 1st career 1,000-yard season within reach

Arizona Cardinals RB James Conner is just one of a handful of Cardinals players that can reach a milestone in Week 18's tilt vs. the Seahawks.

2 days ago

Hollywood Brown celebrates a touchdown...

Tyler Drake

‘Of course,’ Hollywood Brown would want to be back with Cardinals

When it comes impending free agent and wide receiver Hollywood Brown, he'd be all for running it back with the Arizona Cardinals.

3 days ago

Arizona Cardinals RB James Conner runs the rock...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals’ James Conner, Hollywood Brown earn Arizona PFWA awards for 2024

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner and wide receiver Hollywood Brown were honored with PFWA's MVP and Good Guy awards, respectively.

3 days ago

Kelvin Beachum runs out of the tunnel...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals ‘grateful’ for Kelvin Beachum with D.J. Humphries out with ACL tear

Offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum has been one of the most consistent Arizona Cardinals since arriving to the desert in 2020.

3 days ago

Kyler Murray chats with Jonathan Gannon...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals’ Kyler Murray on Jonathan Gannon: ‘You want to win for a guy like that’

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray and head coach Jonathan Gannon remain in lockstep heading into the final game of the season.

4 days ago

Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort looks on...

Tyler Drake

How far can Cardinals’ 1st-round pick fall in the 2024 NFL Draft with 1 more win?

The Arizona Cardinals' time in the No. 2 spot of the 2024 NFL Draft was short-lived following their impressive win over the Eagles in Week 18.

4 days ago

Dennis Gardeck officially active for Cardinals’ Week 18 tilt vs. Seahawks