GLENDALE — Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Dennis Gardeck is officially active for the team’s Week 18 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

Gardeck entered the tilt as questionable with a knee injury. He didn’t practice Wednesday before turning in two days of limited work this week.

The linebacker currently paces the team in sacks with six and tackles for loss with seven in 16 games played. He’s also racked up 44 tackles.

Also active for the Cardinals are defensive lineman Leki Fotu, safety Andre Chachere, linebacker Victor Dimukeje, wide receiver Zach Pascal and offensive lineman Elijah Wilkinson.

Fotu returns to action for the first time since Week 11 after he was activated off injured reserve on Saturday.

Not playing for the Cardinals are cornerbacks Garrett Williams and Divaad Wilson, linebackers Trevor Nowaske and Cameron Thomas, tight end Blake Whiteheart and offensive linemen Carter O’Donnell and Dennis Daley.

Both Williams and defensive lineman Dante Stills, who was eventually placed on IR with a knee issue, were ruled out for the contest by head coach Jonathan Gannon on Friday.

As for the Seahawks, running back Kenny McIntosh, linebacker Patrick O’Connell, offensive linemen Jason Peters, Abraham Lucas and Raiqwon O’Neal and defensive linemen Jarran Reed and Mario Edwards Jr. are inactive.

Linebackers Nick Bellore and Jordyn Brooks meanwhile are active for Seattle.

Cardinals-Seahawks kicks off at 2:25 p.m. Catch all the action over on the Arizona Sports app, 98.7 or ArizonaSports.com.

