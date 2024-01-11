Close
Suns G Devin Booker gains momentum in NBA All-Star fan voting

Jan 11, 2024, 10:31 AM

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker has inched up in NBA All-Star Game fan voting as of the second release of returns that were made public Thursday.

Booker with 321,666 votes jumped past Klay Thompson (262,214 votes) and Austin Reaves to sit ninth among Western Conference guards. Booker was outside the top 10 with the initial returns but pushed Reaves on the outside looking in since.

Suns teammate Kevin Durant (2,773,809) slid a spot in the Western Conference frontcourt standings, from second to third. He is now behind LeBron James (3,096,031) and Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (2,777,068).

The NBA is going back to an East-West format and away from the All-Star format that included two team captains and a draft to determine teams.

The Feb. 20 All-Star game will consist of a 50% fan vote, with current players and media accounting for 25% of the vote each.

The players will be ranked by position (guard and frontcourt), and the average of the weighted rank from the three buckets (fans, media and players) will determine the two starting guards and three starting forwards for each conference.

How can fans vote for the 2024 NBA All-Stars Game starters?

Suns fans can vote with an NBA ID at Suns.com/AllStar. Voting on Friday, Monday and next Friday, Jan. 19, will count as a three-for-one tally.

