With the Washington Huskies hiring Jedd Fisch away from Arizona on Sunday, here are some of the potential candidates the Wildcats could target to fill the vacancy.

After a 10-3 season and an Alamo Bowl victory, much of the roster remains intact with Arizona currently set to return 18 of 22 starters from last year at the time of Fisch’s departure.

However, even though the portal closed earlier this month, the NCAA allows players an extra 30-day window to enter the transfer portal after a coaching change.

Nevertheless, whoever takes over the job will oversee a program on the rise. Arizona is coming off its first 10-win season since 2014 after ending the season on a seven-game winning streak, its longest since 1998, and the No. 11 ranking — the Wildcats’ best finish in 25 years.

Who could replace Jedd Fisch as the head football coach at Arizona?

Johnny Nansen

The former Arizona defensive coordinator and current co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach for the Texas Longhorns emerged as one of the top candidates after many Arizona players were calling for him to be Arizona’s next head coach on Sunday. Nansen joined Steve Sarkisian’s staff at Texas earlier this month after two seasons at Arizona.

Nansen can be credited for helping turn around Arizona’s defense. Arizona allowed 39.8 points per game in 2020, 31.42 points per game in 2021 and 36.5 points per game in 2022. Last season, the Wildcats allowed 21.08 points per game, the program’s fewest since 2006.

Hiring Nansen would be the popular choice amongst players and could help ensure the current roster remains intact as much as possible with the risk of players transferring out. He would also get to work with a roster he has a deep level of familiarity with.

However, since Nansen and Sarkisian previously worked together at Washington and USC and since Arizona defensive assistant Duane Akina accepted an analyst role at Texas on Sunday, convincing Nansen to leave the Longhorns after recently arriving in Austin could be a tough ask.

Brennan Carroll

Arizona offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Brennan Carroll is another potential target who could fill the opening.

He lacks experience as a head coach, but he has been with the Wildcats for the past three seasons and has helped transform Arizona’s offense.

The Wildcats averaged 34.62 points per game last season (18th in the country) and 30.83 points in 2022 after averaging 17.17 points per game in 2021. The Wildcats also finished top-20 in the nation with 448 yards per game in 2023, and with quarterback Noah Fifita and wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan currently set to return, hiring Carroll would help with continuity amidst the risk of losing players to the transfer portal.

As Pete Carroll’s son, there is also the possibility the former Seahawks coach could also join the Wildcats’ staff and help the program in one way or another.

Carroll has a history of working with his father since working as a graduate assistant and a tight ends coach under his father at USC. The two also worked together in Seattle when the younger Carroll worked as the assistant offensive line coach and the run game coordinator for the Seahawks.

Brent Brennan

Before Arizona hired Fisch in December of 2020, San Jose State head coach Brent Brennan was linked as one of the Wildcats’ top candidates.

Brennan was also a graduate assistant at Arizona in 2000 under Dick Tomey. His brother, Brad Brennan, played as a wide receiver for the Wildcats.

While Brennan owns a 34-48 career record at San Jose State, he has gone 26-19 over the last four years which has included three bowl berths.

In 2020, the Lombardi Foundation named him the College Football Coach of the Year after leading the Spartans to an undefeated regular season before losing in the Arizona Bowl.

Jake Dickert

Washington State head coach Jake Dickert could leave the Cougars amidst the uncertainty after the collapse of the Pac-12. While Washington State and Oregon State have a scheduling alliance with the Mountain West for the next two years, both schools are ineligible to play in the conference championship.

A move to Arizona and to the Big 12 would provide Dickert with a lot more stability.

Dickert has had mixed results while at Washington State. He has gone 15-16 and has led the Cougars to two bowl appearances in three seasons after taking over for the fired Nick Rolovich who refused to comply with the state’s COVID-19 vaccination mandate.

The Cougars started last season 4-0 and rose to the No. 13 ranking before losing seven of the final eight games.

