Arizona OC Brennan Carroll among coaches expected to follow Jedd Fisch to Washington, per reports

Jan 15, 2024, 3:40 PM | Updated: 4:59 pm

Brennan Carroll...

Offensive coordinator Brennan Carroll is among Arizona coaches expected to follow Jedd Fisch to Washington. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Damon Allred's Profile Picture

BY DAMON ALLRED


Arizona Sports

Now-former Arizona football head coach Jedd Fisch is bringing his entire Wildcats offensive staff with him to the Washington Huskies including offensive coordinator Brennan Carroll, according to reports.

Carroll, son of former Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll, was an early candidate to take over for Fisch in Tucson, but he instead will move back to Seattle, where he coached under his father from 2015-20.

Fisch was on the Seahawks staff in the elder Carroll’s first season at the helm in 2010.

The younger Carroll also served as offensive line coach in Tucson, and he’s joined in the transition to Seattle by QB coach Jimmie Dougherty, TE coach Jordan Paopao, RB coach Scottie Graham and WR coach Kevin Cummings.

Dougherty returns to the Huskies after spending time on the staff from 2009-12 while Paopao was there from 2011-19.

The offensive staff’s migration could mean players follow. Leading rusher Jonah Coleman has already entered the transfer portal as has third-string quarterback Brayden Dorman.

Standouts quarterback Noah Fifita and wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan are yet to make their intentions known.

On the defensive side, DE/OLB coach Jacob Kaufusi and CB coach John Richardson are also reportedly expected to join Fisch with the Huskies.

To this point, no defenders have entered the portal from Tucson.

