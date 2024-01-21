Close
ARIZONA FOOTBALL

Former Arizona RB Jonah Coleman commits to Washington

Jan 21, 2024, 9:30 AM | Updated: 9:38 am

Jonah Coleman carries the ball against the Colorado Buffaloes in the fourth quarter at Folsom Field...

Jonah Coleman carries the ball against the Colorado Buffaloes in the fourth quarter at Folsom Field on November 11, 2023 in Boulder, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

(Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

David Veenstra's Profile Picture

BY DAVID VEENSTRA


Arizona Sports

Former Arizona running back Jonah Coleman announced his commitment to Washington while on an official visit this weekend.


Coleman reunites with Washington head coach Jedd Fisch who the Huskies hired away from Arizona last Sunday and running backs coach Scottie Graham who followed Fisch to Seattle. Arizona’s leading rusher became the first player to leave the Wildcats after announcing his intention to enter the NCAA transfer portal last Monday.

Even though the transfer portal closed earlier this month, the NCAA allows players an extra 30-day window to enter the transfer portal after a coaching change.

The 5-foot-9, 220 pound back played in all 13 games and led the Wildcats with 871 rushing yards last season as a sophomore. He added five rushing and one receiving touchdown on the season and did not lose a fumble. His 6.8 yards per attempt ranked second in the Pac-12 and his average of 67 yards per game placed him seventh in the conference.

In Arizona’s Nov. 11 win over Colorado, he rushed for a career-high 179 yards on 11 carries, including a 54-yard breakout run against the Buffaloes.

In 2022, he also appeared in every game for the Wildcats and totaled 372 yards on 75 carries while adding four touchdowns.

His receiving production significantly increased in 2023. He had 25 receptions for 283 yards after registering eight catches for 24 yards the year prior.

Out of Lincoln High School in Stockton, California, he was a three-star recruit by Rivals and 247Sports. Before committing to the Wildcats in March 2021, he had offers from Arizona State, Colorado, Colorado State, Fresno State, New Mexico State, Oregon State, San Diego State, San Jose State and Tennessee.

Coleman will have three years of eligibility remaining.

Running back Rayshon Luke returns to Arizona

Also on Saturday, Arizona running back Rayshon Luke announced he is returning to Tucson.

Luke rushed for 153 yards and a touchdown on 37 carries as a sophomore last season. The former four-star recruit from Bellflower, California saw his workload increase in 2023 after totaling 15 carries for 105 yards in 2022.

After Coleman’s exit, Luke remains the only rostered running back to have seen game action. Brandon Johnson, who was a freshman last season, and incoming freshmen Jordan Washington and Adam Mohammed round out the Wildcats’ running backs room.

