Arizona QB Brayden Dorman appears to withdraw from NCAA transfer portal

Jan 17, 2024, 6:22 PM | Updated: 6:56 pm

BY DAVID VEENSTRA


Arizona Sports

Arizona quarterback Brayden Dorman posted a message on Wednesday in support of new head coach Brent Brennan, indicating he is withdrawing from the NCAA transfer portal three days after entering it.

 

Dorman previously announced on Monday he was entering the portal. Dorman initially became the second player, after running back Jonah Coleman, to leave the Wildcats after Washington hired head coach Jedd Fisch away from Arizona on Sunday.

Even though the transfer portal closed earlier this month, the NCAA allows players an extra 30-day window to enter the portal after a coaching change.

Dorman did not appear in any games during the 2023 season but was the Wildcats’ highest-rated recruit from the 2023 class. He was also the 24th-highest ranked quarterback in his class and the second-highest ranked player in Colorado, according to 247Sports.

The former four-star recruit from Colorado Springs’ Vista Ridge High School has four years of eligibility remaining.

He was recruited by passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach Jimmie Dougherty who recently joined Fisch’s staff at Washington.

Prior to committing to the Wildcats in February 2022, the 6-foot-5 signal caller received offers from Wisconsin, Oregon State, Mississippi State, Middle Tennessee State, Louisiana Tech, Kansas, Iowa State, Colorado State, Colorado and California.

