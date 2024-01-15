Former Arizona starting quarterback Jayden de Laura announced he has committed to Texas State University on Monday. He has one year of eligibility remaining.

On Christmas, de Laura announced his plan to enter the transfer portal.

De Laura started all 12 games for Arizona in 2022 and began last season as the starting quarterback before suffering an ankle injury in the Wildcats’ Sept. 23 win at Stanford.

Redshirt freshman Noah Fifita replaced de Laura and went on to be named Pac-12 Offensive Freshman of the Year.

In seven games in 2023, de Laura threw for 1,120 yards, 10 touchdowns and five interceptions. He also ran for 121 yards and three touchdowns. His 69.5% completion percentage last season was the second-highest single-season completion percentage in school history.

In 2022, de Laura threw for 3,685 yards (the third-most in a single season in program history), 25 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

De Laura transferred to Arizona from Washington State after the 2021 season. In his college career he has thrown for 8,489 yards and 63 touchdowns.

De Laura joins a Texas State team that went 8-5 in 2023. The Bobcats’ head coach, G.J. Kinne, enters his second season in charge at Texas State but has been linked to Arizona’s head coaching vacancy.

