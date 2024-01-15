Close
Arizona QB Brayden Dorman to enter the NCAA transfer portal

Jan 15, 2024, 4:41 PM

Arizona quarterback Brayden Dorman announced on Monday he is entering the transfer portal. (@brayden_dorman/X)

BY DAVID VEENSTRA


Arizona quarterback Brayden Dorman announced on Monday he is entering the NCAA transfer portal. Dorman became the second player, after running back Jonah Coleman, to leave the Wildcats after Washington hired head coach Jedd Fisch away from Arizona on Sunday.

Even though the transfer portal closed earlier this month, the NCAA allows players an extra 30-day window to enter the portal after a coaching change.

Dorman did not appear in any games during the 2023 season but was the Wildcats’ highest-rated recruit from the 2023 class. He was also the 24th-highest ranked quarterback in his class and the second-highest ranked player in Colorado, according to 247Sports.

The former four-star recruit from Colorado Springs’ Vista Ridge High School has four years of eligibility remaining.

He was recruited by passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach Jimmie Dougherty who recently joined Fisch’s staff at Washington.

Prior to committing to the Wildcats in February 2022, the 6-foot-5 signal caller received offers from Wisconsin, Oregon State, Mississippi State, Middle Tennessee State, Louisiana Tech, Kansas, Iowa State, Colorado State, Colorado and California.

“First and foremost I would like to say I absolutely love the University of Arizona and all that it has to offer,” Dorman posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Monday. “All of the relationships I have built here will last a lifetime. It has been an absolute honor to be a part of such a special program. I want to thank all of my coaches and teammates this past year. I have to utmost respect for every individual associated with Arizona football.

“With that being said I will be entering the transfer portal with 4 years of eligibility, but I am open to return to Arizona. I am putting my faith in God’s hands to guide me in the right direction.”

