The 2024 WM Phoenix Open field was filled out that much more on Wednesday, with Rickie Fowler, Tony Finau and Sahith Theegala all committing to play in the tournament next month.

Fowler, a returning champ, will look to add another WM Phoenix Open win to his resume after taking home the victory in 2019.

“We are very excited to have three of the most popular and energetic players on the PGA TOUR back at ‘The People’s Open’,” tournament chairman George Thimsen said in a press release.

“Rickie, Tony and Sahith are clearly fan favorites at the WM Phoenix Open and have all had tremendous success here, with Rickie being our 2019 champion. We’re looking forward to seeing them compete in February.”

This will mark Fowler’s 16th appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, a tournament where he’s ended up inside the top 25 11 times. That includes his win in 2019, two runner-up finishes and a fourth-place nod.

Finau meanwhile is set to make his ninth appearance for the tournament. His best finish came in 2020 as a runner up after losing to Webb Simpson in a playoff. The pro ranks 21st in the Official Worl Golf Rankings.

Theegala will head to the WM Phoenix Open for a third time in his playing career. His best tournament was in 2022 when he came in tied for third as a sponsor exemption.

The trio of new additions will join a field that includes Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, Cameron Young, Sam Burns, Wyndham Clark and Justin Thomas.

The 89th WM Phoenix Open will tee off at TPC Scottsdale from Feb. 5-11.

