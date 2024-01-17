Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

GOLF

Rickie Fowler, Tony Finau among latest commits for 2024 WM Phoenix Open

Jan 17, 2024, 3:43 PM

Rickie Fowler on No. 16 at TPC Scottsdale...

Rickie Fowler of the United States looks on from the 16th hole during the third round of the WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale on February 11, 2023 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Tyler Drake's Profile Picture

BY TYLER DRAKE


Arizona Sports

The 2024 WM Phoenix Open field was filled out that much more on Wednesday, with Rickie Fowler, Tony Finau and Sahith Theegala all committing to play in the tournament next month.

Fowler, a returning champ, will look to add another WM Phoenix Open win to his resume after taking home the victory in 2019.

“We are very excited to have three of the most popular and energetic players on the PGA TOUR back at ‘The People’s Open’,” tournament chairman George Thimsen said in a press release.

“Rickie, Tony and Sahith are clearly fan favorites at the WM Phoenix Open and have all had tremendous success here, with Rickie being our 2019 champion. We’re looking forward to seeing them compete in February.”

RELATED STORIES

This will mark Fowler’s 16th appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, a tournament where he’s ended up inside the top 25 11 times. That includes his win in 2019, two runner-up finishes and a fourth-place nod.

Finau meanwhile is set to make his ninth appearance for the tournament. His best finish came in 2020 as a runner up after losing to Webb Simpson in a playoff. The pro ranks 21st in the Official Worl Golf Rankings.

Theegala will head to the WM Phoenix Open for a third time in his playing career. His best tournament was in 2022 when he came in tied for third as a sponsor exemption.

The trio of new additions will join a field that includes Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, Cameron Young, Sam Burns, Wyndham Clark and Justin Thomas.

The 89th WM Phoenix Open will tee off at TPC Scottsdale from Feb. 5-11.

Golf

Wyndham Clark of the United States reacts after his winning putt on the 18th green during the final...

Associated Press

Wyndham Clark wins first ever major championship at the US Open

Wyndham Clark held off Rory McIlroy with one clutch shot after another to win his first major and become a U.S. Open champion.

7 months ago

A practice round prior to the 123rd U.S. Open Championship at The Los Angeles Country Club on June ...

Dan Bickley

Anger, confusion surrounds 2023 U.S. Open after PGA Tour-LIV Golf deal

The PGA Tour insisted they would prevail in this sacred battle only to capitulate in stunning fashion, surrendering to a pit of oil money.

7 months ago

Associated Press

Nick Taylor wins Canadian Open, first Canadian champion since 1954

Nick Taylor became the first Canadian in 69 years to win the RBC Canadian Open, holing a 72-foot eagle putt on the fourth playoff hole.

7 months ago

NFL athlete Larry Fitzgerald tees off on the first hole during round one of the American Century Ch...

Arizona Sports

Larry Fitzgerald recalls hole-in-one while playing golf with President Obama

Arizona Cardinals icon Larry Fitzgerald recalled hitting a hole-in-one while playing golf with President Barack Obama a few years ago.

12 months ago

Scottie Scheffler of the United States hits his tee shot on the 16th hole during the final round of...

Jake Anderson

Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele make early commitments to 2023 WM Phoenix Open

The WM Phoenix Open announced on Thursday that Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele and Sam Burns have made their early commitments for 2023.

1 year ago

Grayson Murray of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the third round of th...

Haboob Blog

Pro golfer Grayson Murray steals show at U.S. Open with meltdown

Pro golfer Grayson Murray was having a tough go of it Sunday morning at the 122nd U.S. Open. Just ask his golf clubs.

2 years ago

Rickie Fowler, Tony Finau among latest commits for 2024 WM Phoenix Open