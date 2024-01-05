Close
Xander Schauffele, Sam Burns and Cameron Young commit to 2024 WM Phoenix Open

Jan 5, 2024, 11:48 AM

Xander Schauffele, golf...

Xander Schauffele of the United States plays an approach shot on the fourth hole during the first round of The Sentry at Plantation Course at Kapalua Golf Club on January 04, 2024 in Kapalua, Hawaii. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The 2024 WM Phoenix Open received additional commitments to the annual event as Xander Schauffele, Sam Burns and Cameron Young are the latest to join the field according to a Friday press release.

Schauffele, a 2021 Olympic gold medalist,  is ranked sixth in the world and was the runner-up at the PGA TOUR Championships in 2023. In his six-year professional career, he has racked up seven PGA Tour victories. Schauffele will make his seventh appearance at the WM Phoenix Open.

“We’re thrilled to not only add three incredible players to the 2024 WM Phoenix Open field but also three amazing ambassadors of the game of golf,” 2024 WM Phoenix Open tournament chairman George Thimsen said in the press release. “All three of these guys have had tremendous success at each part of their career and we can’t wait to see them compete at ‘The People’s Open’ this February.”

Burns is ranked 21st and won the 2023 World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play. He will make his sixth appearance at the WM Phoenix Open. Burns and Schauffele were both members of the 2023 U.S. Ryder Cup team.

Young is ranked 22nd and was the 2022 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year. Young finished second at the 2023 World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play. This will be his third appearance at the WM Phoenix Open.

Schauffele, Young and Burns will join a field that includes top-ranked Scottie Scheffler, 10th-ranked Wyndham Clark and 26th-ranked Justin Thomas.

The 89th WM Phoenix Open will run at TPC Scottsdale from Feb. 5-11.

