Scottie Scheffler may have shot 19-under in February to win the West Management Phoenix Open, but the real winners were Arizona charities and the Thunderbirds this year.

The hosts of the Phoenix Open, the Thunderbirds, announced they raised a record $14,533,000 for Arizona charities in 2023. It’s the sixth time in tournament history they raised more than $10 million in a single tournament.

“Giving back to our wonderful communities and helping people and families in need is easily the best part of being a Thunderbird,” Pat Williams, president of Thunderbirds Charities and tournament chairman, said in a release. “We’re immensely proud of once again topping our previous record of charitable donations and reaching the $14 million mark for the second time.

“We understand the vital importance of an incredible support network including the best title sponsor in sports in WM, the resolve and commitment to excellence of the PGA Tour, and, of course, the greatest fans in golf. Enormous charitable impact doesn’t happen without everyone working together, and we’re incredibly thankful to be a part of something so impactful.”

The announcement came at Fresh Start Women’s Foundation, to whom the Thunderbirds Charities made a $125,000 donation to in order to help create the Thunderbirds Charities Family Law Support Center.

The previous record of $14 million raised over the tournament was set in 2020. Last year, they raised $10.5 million.

The group has raised $124,558,224 since 2010, when Waste Management was named as the title sponsor of the event. In the 88-year history of the outing, the tournament has raised $190,637,790.

“Congratulations to The Thunderbirds for setting another charitable giving record and eclipsing the $14 million dollar mark for the second time in WM Phoenix Open history,” said Scott Bradley, WM Four Corners area vice president in a release. “The effect this tournament has on the community in benefitting hundreds of Arizona charities and thousands of individuals is absolutely incredible and is a point of pride for WM.”

Follow @AZSports