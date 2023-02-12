Close
GOLF

Rickie Fowler sinks hole-in-one at WM Phoenix Open on No. 7

Feb 12, 2023, 2:04 PM | Updated: 4:32 pm
Rickie Fowler of the United States celebrates a hole-in-one on the seventh hole as Jason Day of Australia looks on during the final round of the WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale on February 12, 2023 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Tom Kuebel's Profile Picture BY
Arizona Sports

Rickie Fowler continues to make waves at TPC Scottsdale, as he became the first golfer to drill a hole-in-one at the 2023 WM Phoenix Open on the final day of play Sunday.

It did not happen on the famous 16th hole, though, as the 2019 tournament winner hit it on hole No. 7. Fowler sank it from 216 yards out on a par-3.

The celebration from the crowd following Fowler was raucous, but not quite to the level that we have seen in the past at the stadium hole on 16.

For the most part, the group was able to continue their round uninhibited and dry as most of the crowd’s beverages stayed in hand.

It was Fowler’s third career hole-in-one and it was the fifth ever hole-in-one at the 7th hole.

There has been at least one hole-in-one at six of the last nine PGA tournaments at TPC Scottsdale.

The ace moved Fowler up from 10th to tied-for-5th on the leaderboard but the veteran quickly gave the strokes back making bogey on both of his next two holes.

