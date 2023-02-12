Rickie Fowler sinks hole-in-one at WM Phoenix Open on No. 7

Rickie Fowler continues to make waves at TPC Scottsdale, as he became the first golfer to drill a hole-in-one at the 2023 WM Phoenix Open on the final day of play Sunday.

It did not happen on the famous 16th hole, though, as the 2019 tournament winner hit it on hole No. 7. Fowler sank it from 216 yards out on a par-3.

RICKIE FOWLER HOLE-IN-ONE ON THE 7TH AT THE @WMPHOENIXOPEN! 🔥 📺: Golf Channel and @peacock pic.twitter.com/t2OKHgs5qL — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) February 12, 2023

The celebration from the crowd following Fowler was raucous, but not quite to the level that we have seen in the past at the stadium hole on 16.

For the most part, the group was able to continue their round uninhibited and dry as most of the crowd’s beverages stayed in hand.

It was Fowler’s third career hole-in-one and it was the fifth ever hole-in-one at the 7th hole.

There has been at least one hole-in-one at six of the last nine PGA tournaments at TPC Scottsdale.

The ace moved Fowler up from 10th to tied-for-5th on the leaderboard but the veteran quickly gave the strokes back making bogey on both of his next two holes.

Follow @GrandpaKeebs