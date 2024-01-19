Close
Pelicans debut ‘Skelicans’ court ahead of matchup with Suns

Jan 19, 2024, 1:36 PM | Updated: 3:29 pm

New Orleans Pelicans city edition court (Courtesy New Orleans Pelicans on X)

BY VINCENT DEANGELIS


The New Orleans Pelicans debut their city edition-themed court against the Phoenix Suns on Friday, and fans are having a field day on social media with it.

Supporters already have a name for this limited-time rebrand, the “Skelicans”.

This is because of the bones replacing the wings in the Pelicans logo. People on X are also clamoring over the color green used in the theme, a glow-in-the-dark green used mostly around Halloween. Others are calling it Voodoo-themed thanks to the spooky vibe the rebrand is trying to give off. However, the overall consensus seems to be positive for the Pelicans.


The Pelicans are also offering a Mardi Gras-themed hat on the same night, which doesn’t go with the theme of “Skelicans” and Voodoo, but Mardi Gras is in less than a month and fans have a desire for these hats.

 

