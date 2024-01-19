Pelicans debut ‘Skelicans’ court ahead of matchup with Suns

The New Orleans Pelicans debut their city edition-themed court against the Phoenix Suns on Friday, and fans are having a field day on social media with it.

new court dropping tmr 💀 see you then 👀 pic.twitter.com/AlEBWYejBM — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) January 19, 2024

Supporters already have a name for this limited-time rebrand, the “Skelicans”.

Whenever the Pels play with these unis and court I want them referred to as the “Skelicans”. That is all. — Charlie Mike (@usarmygunz) January 19, 2024

This is because of the bones replacing the wings in the Pelicans logo. People on X are also clamoring over the color green used in the theme, a glow-in-the-dark green used mostly around Halloween. Others are calling it Voodoo-themed thanks to the spooky vibe the rebrand is trying to give off. However, the overall consensus seems to be positive for the Pelicans.

If I was a professor I’d give this project a 100 A+ — retroPels (@retro_pels) January 19, 2024

Make this the official logo and court please and thank you. — 50T (@50TigerTd) January 19, 2024

Love the green. — Cheri (@Arecheri) January 19, 2024



The Pelicans are also offering a Mardi Gras-themed hat on the same night, which doesn’t go with the theme of “Skelicans” and Voodoo, but Mardi Gras is in less than a month and fans have a desire for these hats.

got a good one tonight 🔥 get here early tonight to get yourself a Mardi Gras themed Pelicans hat 😎 pic.twitter.com/p1aQKEzTBA I want that hat — Jimmy Jones (@JamesJones1227) January 19, 2024