Phoenix Suns big man Bol Bol (right foot sprain) remains out for the fourth straight game Sunday against the Indiana Pacers, who will be missing All-Star point guard Tyrese Haliburton (left hamstring strain) at Footprint Center.

Suns guard Jordan Goodwin was initially listed as probable with a right ankle sprain but will be available.

Additionally, Indiana backup point guard Andrew Nembhard (spine sprain) is available after he was deemed questionable while big man Isaiah Jackson (concussion) is out.

Bol has played in one game since Jan. 5 but had both of his double-digit scoring games on the season earlier this month.

Goodwin played at the end of the Suns’ 123-109 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday, his first minutes in over a week in which he logged two points and one assist in just under four minutes. He hasn’t played more than 10 minutes in any game since Christmas.

On the Indiana side, Haliburton did play Friday night when former Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam made his Pacers debut, but the Portland Trail Blazers spoiled the debut in a 118-115 Pacers loss. Haliburton and Siakam each scored 21 while the former added 17 assists.

Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle said Haliburton’s absence Sunday is injury management and not a setback.

The Suns are riding a four-game win streak into Sunday night and have won nine of their last 12.

Tipoff is at 6 p.m. on 98.7 and the Arizona Sports app.