Suns’ Bol Bol, Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton ruled out for Sunday matchup

Jan 21, 2024, 5:07 PM

Bol Bol #11 of the Phoenix Suns warms up before the NBA game at Footprint Center on October 28, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Phoenix Suns big man Bol Bol (right foot sprain) remains out for the fourth straight game Sunday against the Indiana Pacers, who will be missing All-Star point guard Tyrese Haliburton (left hamstring strain) at Footprint Center.

Suns guard Jordan Goodwin was initially listed as probable with a right ankle sprain but will be available.

Additionally, Indiana backup point guard Andrew Nembhard (spine sprain) is available after he was deemed questionable while big man Isaiah Jackson (concussion) is out.

Bol has played in one game since Jan. 5 but had both of his double-digit scoring games on the season earlier this month.

Goodwin played at the end of the Suns’ 123-109 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday, his first minutes in over a week in which he logged two points and one assist in just under four minutes. He hasn’t played more than 10 minutes in any game since Christmas.

