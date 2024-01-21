Basketball never stops for future hall of famer Kevin Durant, who seemed to enjoy an exciting day in college basketball on Saturday.

I need to see defensive 3 seconds and 4 quarters in men’s college basketball…asap — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) January 20, 2024

While there were two really good local college games on Saturday with Arizona State winning over USC and Arizona notching a comeback win over UCLA, Durant was likely watching his Texas Longhorns upset No. 9 ranked Baylor on a last-second layup as time expired.

Baylor switched from a man to man defense to a 2-3 zone against Texas on multiple occasions.

The defensive three second rule would make it much more difficult for teams like Baylor and Syracuse to implement the 2-3 zone as a defensive strategy.

Subtle differences would take place if the NCAA were to switch from halves to quarters.

As of now, the NCAA men’s basketball format is the only form of the game that has two halves instead of four quarters.

NCAA women’s basketball switched from halves to quarters at the start of the 2015-16 season. All international formats are played with quarters instead of halves as well.

The most discernable difference would be in tracking team fouls.

In NCAA men’s basketball, teams are awarded a 1-and-1 free throw bonus after the opposing team reaches seven fouls in a half. They switch to the double bonus after 10 fouls.

In a quarter format, team fouls reset at the end of each quarter.

The switch from halves to quarters would also affect how timeouts are allocated and the amount of revenue spots for commercials.

Follow @AZSports