Jordan Spieth among those joining 2024 WM Phoenix Open field

The latest batch of commitments to the 2024 WM Phoenix Open includes Jordan Spieth, a three-time Major champion.

Also joining on for the event is Hideki Matsuyama, who has won the WM Phoenix Open on two separate occasions. There’s also 2022 U.S. Open Champion Matthew Fitzpatrick and Tyrrell Hatton.

“We’re excited to welcome back our two-time champion, Hideki Matsuyama, and we’re equally excited to bring back these huge names – as they are some of the world’s top players who have had tremendous success at the WM Phoenix Open,” tournament chairman George Thimsen said in a press release. “We have seen them already combine for two wins and nine Top-10 finishes at TPC Scottsdale, we can’t wait to see how these fan favorites will perform again this year.”

That foursome has been added to a group of competitors that is headlined by the winner of the last two iterations of the WM Phoenix Open, Scottie Scheffler. He’s also the No. 1-ranked player in the world. Five other participants are in the top-10 rankings as well.

The 89th WM Phoenix Open will run at TPC Scottsdale from Feb. 5-11.

