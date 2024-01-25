Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

GOLF

Jordan Spieth among those joining 2024 WM Phoenix Open field

Jan 24, 2024, 6:27 PM

Jordan Spieth of the United States looks on from the 18th green during the final round of The Sentr...

Jordan Spieth of the United States looks on from the 18th green during the final round of The Sentry at Plantation Course at Kapalua Golf Club on January 07, 2024 in Kapalua, Hawaii. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The latest batch of commitments to the 2024 WM Phoenix Open includes Jordan Spieth, a three-time Major champion.

Also joining on for the event is Hideki Matsuyama, who has won the WM Phoenix Open on two separate occasions. There’s also 2022 U.S. Open Champion Matthew Fitzpatrick and Tyrrell Hatton.

“We’re excited to welcome back our two-time champion, Hideki Matsuyama, and we’re equally excited to bring back these huge names – as they are some of the world’s top players who have had tremendous success at the WM Phoenix Open,” tournament chairman George Thimsen said in a press release. “We have seen them already combine for two wins and nine Top-10 finishes at TPC Scottsdale, we can’t wait to see how these fan favorites will perform again this year.”

That foursome has been added to a group of competitors that is headlined by the winner of the last two iterations of the WM Phoenix Open, Scottie Scheffler. He’s also the No. 1-ranked player in the world. Five other participants are in the top-10 rankings as well.

The 89th WM Phoenix Open will run at TPC Scottsdale from Feb. 5-11.

Golf

Xander Schauffele, golf...

Arizona Sports

Xander Schauffele, Sam Burns and Cameron Young commit to 2024 WM Phoenix Open

Xander Schauffele, Sam Burns and Cameron Young are the latest commitments to join the field in the 2024 WM Phoenix Open.

19 days ago

Jon Rahm is joining LIV golf...

Associated Press

Jon Rahm leaving PGA Tour for Saudi-funded LIV Golf

Jon Rahm is on the verge of leaving for LIV Golf, a stunning blow to the PGA Tour, according to multiple reports.

2 months ago

Golfer Scottie Scheffler committed to the WM Phoenix Open for 2024...

Arizona Sports

2024 WM Phoenix Open gets commits from Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas

The WM Phoenix Open earned its first round of commitments to play in the 2024 event from Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas and Wyndham Clark.

2 months ago

Phoenix Country Club...

Arizona Sports

62nd annual Goldwater Cup returns to Phoenix Country Club this weekend

The Goldwater Cup pits 12 players from the Arizona Golf Association against 12 players from the Southwest Section of the PGA.

4 months ago

Associated Press

ASU alumnus Phil Mickelson takes to social media, admits he’s addicted to gambling

Phil Mickelson won't be betting on football this year, saying in a lengthy social media post Monday that he crossed the line into addiction.

4 months ago

WM Phoenix Open Twitter Photo...

Character Counts

Phoenix Open raises more than $14.5 million for Arizona charities

The hosts of the Phoenix Open, the Thunderbirds, announced they raised a record $14,533,000 for Arizona charities in 2023.

4 months ago

Jordan Spieth among those joining 2024 WM Phoenix Open field