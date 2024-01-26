Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic told TNT’s “Inside the NBA” on Thursday he shouldn’t have asked security to eject a Suns fan who yelled that he was tired and needed to get on a treadmill in the third quarter of Wednesday’s 132-109 Phoenix win.

The Slovenian guard said his emotions got the better of him in the blowout loss.

“I was really frustrated we were losing,” Doncic said. “I twisted my ankle in the first half. It was just a lot of emotions. I probably shouldn’t have done that. When I’m wrong, I admit it.”

“I probably shouldn’t have done that. When I’m wrong, I admit it.” On ‘Inside the NBA,’ Luka Doncic acknowledges his frustration got the better of him getting a rival fan thrown out of American Airlines Center last night pic.twitter.com/UN4nmJao0U — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 26, 2024

Why did Luka Doncic ask Dallas security to eject fan from Suns game?

Luka Doncic asked security to eject this Suns fan, who was sitting two rows behind midcourt press row. The comment the fan made that drew Doncic’s wrath: “Luka, you’re tired! Get your ass on the treadmill!” pic.twitter.com/chNYwiJBC0 — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) January 25, 2024

Doncic turned and pointed in the direction of the fan after the treadmill comment and security later ejected the fan.

The fan was allegedly heckling and cursing at Doncic the entire game, but after the game, Doncic admitted he didn’t ask for the fan to be ejected in the first half because he didn’t want to eject fans who pay for tickets.

“He was cursing me the whole first half, too,” Doncic told reporters after the game. “But I had enough of him. It was a little bit of frustration.”

