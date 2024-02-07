Suns’ Bradley Beal hits former Sun Cam Payne with ‘too small’ diss

Coming off his 43-point game in his return to Washington on Sunday, Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal stayed in the zone, abusing defender — and former Suns guard — Cam Payne in the mid-range and serving Payne an emphatic “too small” early in the second quarter.

Shortly after, Bol Bol blocked a 3-pointer from second-year Bucks guard A.J. Green, who then got his own serving of a “too small” from Beal, forcing a Bucks timeout.

Bradley Beal gives the "too small" on back-to-back buckets, including one on former Suns guard Cam Payne, with a Bol Bol block in between. 🎙️: @JonBloom pic.twitter.com/khnHY76cFD — Arizona Sports (@AZSports) February 7, 2024

Beal and Payne were teammates in Phoenix for just a few weeks over the summer after the Suns traded for Beal on June 23 and traded away Payne on July 17.

Payne was greeted warmly by the crowd at Footprint Center after playing four seasons in Phoenix, the most with any team in his career. He revitalized his career after the Suns signed him out of the G League before the 8-0 bubble run in 2020.

Cam Payne got a warm welcome back at Footprint Center. The point guard revitalized his NBA career while playing for the Suns. pic.twitter.com/73hLJUTPkB — Arizona Sports (@AZSports) February 7, 2024

Through 46 games in Milwaukee, Payne is averaging 6.1 points and 2.3 assists on 40.2% 3-point shooting backing up future Hall-of-Famer Damian Lillard.

Payne had his moment a little later in the quarter, deflecting the ball from Devin Booker in the backcourt and forcing an eight-second violation with some words after for good measure.

The former Sun finished the first half with four points, two rebounds and two assists with his team ahead 49-48 after the first half of his homecoming.

Beal stood at nine points while his Big 3 counterparts in Booker and Kevin Durant finished the half with 16 and 12 points respectively.