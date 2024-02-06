Phoenix Suns guard Grayson Allen will not participate in the NBA 3-point contest as part of All-Star weekend despite leading the league in shooting percentage from deep (49.1%).

And that’s quite alright for the Phoenix sharpshooter.

“I wasn’t strongly advocating for it, and I understand the process they go through with how they pick guys to go,” Allen told reporters Tuesday. “I’m OK on my end. Maybe another time.”

Instead, Allen is going to use the All-Star break for some much-needed recharging ahead of the final stretch of the regular season.

“We got a good break this year, so I’m going to take advantage of it and take a nice vacation with my wife, reset, get a little break on the body and come back feeling great,” Allen said.

“I just feel like those five days (for the All-Star break) are pretty valuable to get that rest,” he added. “Obviously being invited to the 3-point contest is a great honor to go and compete and be recognized as a great 3-point shooter. I’ll be watching.”

Regardless of the snub, it’s been one heck of a first year in the Valley for Allen after a September trade brought him to Phoenix.

In 44 games played (44 starts), the 28-year-old is averaging a career high 2.6 makes per game from behind the arc. Allen’s aim from long range has helped bring his average up to 13 points per game, another career mark. He’s also grabbing four rebounds and dishing out 2.9 assists per contest.

Allen has already made his way into Phoenix’s record books, too.

The guard tied a Suns’ franchise record with nine 3-pointers in a Jan. 5 win over the Miami Heat. He doubled down with another nine in a Jan. 16 victory over the Sacramento Kings and has posted two other games with at least eight treys this year.

While Allen won’t suit up during All-Star weekend, the Suns will still be represented by both Kevin Durant and Devin Booker in the All-Star tilt.

