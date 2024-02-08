The first round of the 2024 WM Phoenix Open is teed off Thursday on a soggy course that was drenched in rain a day prior.

Last year’s winner, Scottie Scheffler, will be joined by other top golfers Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, Max Homa and Wyndham Clark. They headline the field that is notably missing Arizona State alum Jon Rahm, who has joined LIV Golf.

The winner of the tournament that runs Thursday through Sunday at TPC Scottsdale will earn $1.6 million of the total purse of $8.8 million.

Because of the rains, fans heading out to TPC Scottsdale should know grass field lots are closed Thursday, with alternate parking recommendations here. Parking pass holders for Lots 2-6 are asked to park at the northwest corner of Hayden Road and Mayo Blvd., while Lot 8 pass holders should park at WestWorld of Scottsdale.

Primary general parking is at WestWorld of Scottsdale and Salt River Fields, where attendees can use free shuttles to get to the event. Rideshares and stop-and-drops are encourged as well.

Here’s how to watch from home or where to track down your favorite players if you’re attending the event.

WM Phoenix Open TV coverage schedule (MST)

Thursday, Feb. 8: 2-6 p.m. (Golf Channel)

Friday, Feb. 9: 2-6 p.m. (Golf Channel)

Saturday, Feb. 10: 11-1 p.m. (Golf Channel); 1-4 p.m. (NBC)

Sunday, Feb. 11: 11-1 p.m. (Golf Channel); 1-4 p.m. (NBC)

The tournament will also stream via Peacock and PGA Tour Live on ESPN+.

WM Phoenix Open Round 1 tee times (MST)

Tee No. 1

7:20 a.m. – Martin Laird, David Lipsky, Carl Yuan

7:31 a.m. – Joel Dahmen, Greyson Sigg, Carson Young

7:42 a.m. – Luke Donald, Alex Noren, Davis Thompson

7:53 a.m. – Akshay Bhatia, Vincent Norrman, Emiliano Grillo

8:04 a.m. – Erik van Rooyen, Harris English, Adam Schenk

8:15 a.m. – Matt Wallace, J.J. Spaun, Matt Kuchar

8:26 a.m. – Lucas Glover, Nico Echavarria, Tom Hoge

8:37 a.m. – Lee Hodges, Ryan Brehm, Adam Hadwin

8:48 a.m. – Garrick Higgo, Ben Griffin, Dylan Wu

8:59 a.m. – Denny McCarthy, Hayden Buckley, Austin Eckroat

9:10 a.m. – Patton Kizzire, Kevin Chappell, Ben Kohles

12:00 p.m. – Bud Cauley, Sam Ryder, Thomas Detry

12:11 p.m. – Peter Malnati, Chesson Hadley, Zac Blair

12:22 p.m. – Byeong Hun An, Maverick McNealy, Will Gordon

12:33 p.m. – Wyndham Clark, Scottie Scheffler, Hideki Matsuyama

12:44 p.m. – Justin Thomas, Adam Scott, Cameron Young

12:55 p.m. – Sam Burns, Si Woo Kim, J.T. Poston

1:06 p.m. – Chad Ramey, Cameron Champ, Scott Stallings

1:17 p.m. – Taylor Moore, Billy Horschel, Zach Johnson

1:28 p.m. – Michael Kim, Jhonattan Vegas, Matt NeSmith

1:39 p.m. – Mark Hubbard, Robby Shelton, Ryan Fox

1:50 p.m. – Jake Knapp, Alexander Björk, Jim Knous

Tee No. 10

7:20 a.m. – Nate Lashley, Kevin Yu, Tyson Alexander

7:31 a.m. – Robert MacIntyre, Callum Tarren, Matti Schmid

7:42 a.m. – Aaron Baddeley, Eric Cole, Joseph Bramlett

7:53 a.m. – Brian Harman, Max Homa, Jordan Spieth

8:04 a.m. – Grayson Murray, Tom Kim, Rickie Fowler

8:15 a.m. – Matt Fitzpatrick, Sungjae Im, Shane Lowry

8:26 a.m. – Sahith Theegala, Adam Svensson, Brendon Todd

8:37 a.m. – Luke List, Gary Woodland, Andrew Putnam

8:48 a.m. – C.T. Pan, Aaron Rai, Vince Whaley

8:59 a.m. – Lanto Griffin, S.H. Kim, Ben Taylor

9:10 a.m. – Victor Perez, Chris Gotterup, Nicolo Galletti

12:00 p.m. – Sam Stevens, Harry Hall, Andrew Novak

12:11 p.m. – Tyler Duncan, Charley Hoffman, Brandon Wu

12:22 p.m. – Keith Mitchell, Ben Martin, Min Woo Lee

12:33 p.m. – Nick Taylor, Kurt Kitayama, Brandt Snedeker

12:44 p.m. – Nick Hardy, Stewart Cink, J.B. Holmes

12:55 p.m. – Corey Conners, Chez Reavie, K.H. Lee

1:06 p.m. – Camilo Villegas, Seamus Power, Daniel Berger

1:17 p.m. – Kevin Stadler, Beau Hossler, Taylor Montgomery

1:28 p.m. – Ryan Moore, Doug Ghim, Justin Lower

1:39 p.m. – Troy Merritt, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Justin Suh

1:50 p.m. – Sami Valimaki, Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Jesse Mueller

