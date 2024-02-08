Close
Phoenix Suns’ Devin Booker not expected to play vs. Utah Jazz

Feb 8, 2024, 12:09 PM | Updated: 5:22 pm

Kellan Olson's Profile Picture

BY KELLAN OLSON


Arizona Sports

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker is not expected to suit up Thursday night against the Utah Jazz due to left hip soreness, Suns coach Frank Vogel said before the game.

It’ll mark his 10th game missed this season and the first due to a hip issue. Booker popped up on the injury report Thursday as questionable. Teammate Bradley Beal was also questionable and will be a game-time decision for the matchup with a right ankle sprain.

With Booker sidelined, guard Josh Okogie will likely see a bump in minutes against the Jazz.

Tuesday was the 16th straight game the trio of Beal, Booker and Kevin Durant have played together after minor injuries for Beal and Durant followed a lengthy absence for Beal.

Booker is an All-Star this season and is averaging 27.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game. He has missed nine contests this year.

Beal has 27 appearances under his belt, posting 18.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists a night. He recently broke his nose on Jan. 26 against the Indiana Pacers but has continued to play through the injury with a mask on.

Both Phoenix and Utah enter the Thursday matchup riding two-game win streaks.

Tipoff for Suns-Jazz is slated for 7 p.m. Catch all the action on the Arizona Sports app, 98.7 or ArizonaSports.com.

