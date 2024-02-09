First-round play of the 2024 WM Phoenix Open will resume at 9:15 a.m. MST, with a 1.75-hour delay due to frost on Friday after a soggy Thursday where play was suspended for more than three hours.

On Thursday, the initial suspension came down at 12:32 p.m. and play did not resume until 4:02 p.m. After the skies dried up and play resumed, darkness suspended play again at 6:10 p.m.

Sahith Theegala is the leader after Thursday play. Theegala finished -6 after shooting a first-round 65.

Three straight birdies for @SRTheegala 🔥 The solo leader is cruising @WMPhoenixOpen. pic.twitter.com/iP169tmnxW — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 8, 2024

Theegala has led at the conclusion of Thursday play twice in the past three years. In 2022, he was -7 through 16 holes when play was suspended due to darkness.

How does @SRTheegala spend a rain delay while holding the lead @WMPhoenixOpen? He plays chess. pic.twitter.com/dxjD3sVFy4 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 9, 2024

At the 2022 WM Phoenix Open, Theegala also had the lead after the second and third round before finishing the tournament tied for third.

Andrew Novak is currently in second at -5 through nine holes. Shane Lowry and S.H. Kim are two strokes back and tied for third after shooting an opening-round 67. Three-time major champion Jordan Spieth was able to complete his round and is tied for fifth at -3.

Two-time defending champion Scottie Scheffler is -1 through six holes. Scheffler was part of a group with Hideki Matsuyama (-1) and Wyndham Clark (E) that did not begin play until after the suspension was lifted.

Bogey on the first, 33-foot birdie putt on the next. Two-time defending champion Scottie Scheffler bounces back quickly @WMPhoenixOpen. pic.twitter.com/Jq0oXcsdjh — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 8, 2024

WM Phoenix Open TV coverage schedule (MST)

Friday, Feb. 9: 2-6 p.m. (Golf Channel)

Saturday, Feb. 10: 11-1 p.m. (Golf Channel); 1-4 p.m. (NBC)

Sunday, Feb. 11: 11-1 p.m. (Golf Channel); 1-4 p.m. (NBC)

The tournament will also stream via Peacock and PGA Tour Live on ESPN+.

Where to park at Waste Management Open?

All grass field parking lots will remain closed on Friday. Parking pass holders for Lots 2-6 are asked to park at the northwest corner of Hayden Road and Mayo Blvd., while Lot 8 pass holders are asked to park at WestWorld of Scottsdale.

General public parking is free at WestWorld of Scottsdale and Salt River Fields, where attendees can use free shuttles to get to the event.

The shuttles from WestWorld will operate from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. and the shuttles from Salt River Fields will run from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Rideshares and stop-and-drops are encouraged as well. Rideshare drop-off and pickup is located at Bell94 Sports Complex.

What’s in the forecast for Friday?

Friday’s forecast calls for cloudy skies most of the day, but no rain is expected. Temperatures will sit in the mid to upper 50s.

WM Phoenix Open Friday tee times (MST)

Players who did not finish their opening round resumed in position at 8:30 a.m. MST on Friday. After the first round’s conclusion, second round tee times will begin. 2024 WM Phoenix Open Round 2 tee times/grouping for Friday (MST) **All times have been pushed back due to the continuation of first-round action and 1.75-hour frost delay. Tee No. 1 7:20 a.m. – Sam Stevens, Harry Hall, Andrew Novak

7:31 a.m. – Tyler Duncan, Charley Hoffman, Brandon Wu

7:42 a.m. – Keith Mitchell, Ben Martin, Min Woo Lee

7:53 a.m. – Nick Taylor, Kurt Kitayama, Brandt Snedeker

8:04 a.m. – Nick Hardy, Stewart Cink, J.B. Holmes

8:15 a.m. – Corey Conners, Chez Reavie, K.H. Lee

8:26 a.m. – Camilo Villegas, Seamus Power, Daniel Berger

8:37 a.m. – Kevin Stadler, Beau Hossler, Taylor Montgomery

8:48 a.m. – Ryan Moore, Doug Ghim, Justin Lower

8:59 a.m. – Troy Merritt, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Justin Suh

9:10 a.m. – Sami Valimaki, Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Jesse Mueller

12:00 p.m. – Nate Lashley, Kevin Yu, Tyson Alexander

12:11 p.m. – Robert MacIntyre, Callum Tarren, Matti Schmid

12:22 p.m. – Aaron Baddeley, Eric Cole, Joseph Bramlett

12:33 p.m. – Brian Harman, Max Homa, Jordan Spieth

12:44 p.m. – Grayson Murray, Tom Kim, Rickie Fowler

12:55 p.m. – Matt Fitzpatrick, Sungjae Im, Shane Lowry

1:06 p.m. – Sahith Theegala, Adam Svensson, Brendon Todd

1:17 p.m. – Luke List, Gary Woodland, Andrew Putnam

1:28 p.m. – C.T. Pan, Aaron Rai, Vince Whaley

1:39 p.m. – Lanto Griffin, S.H. Kim, Ben Taylor

1:50 p.m. – Victor Perez, Chris Gotterup, Nicolo Galletti Tee No. 10 7:20 a.m. – Bud Cauley, Sam Ryder, Thomas Detry

7:31 a.m. – Peter Malnati, Chesson Hadley, Zac Blair

7:42 a.m. – Byeong Hun An, Maverick McNealy, Will Gordon

7:53 a.m. – Wyndham Clark, Scottie Scheffler, Hideki Matsuyama

8:04 a.m. – Justin Thomas, Adam Scott, Cameron Young

8:15 a.m. – Sam Burns, Si Woo Kim, J.T. Poston

8:26 a.m. – Chad Ramey, Cameron Champ, Scott Stallings

8:37 a.m. – Taylor Moore, Billy Horschel, Zach Johnson

8:48 a.m. – Michael Kim, Jhonattan Vegas, Matt NeSmith

8:59 a.m. – Mark Hubbard, Robby Shelton, Ryan Fox

9:10 a.m. – Jake Knapp, Alexander Björk, Jim Knous

12:00 p.m. – Martin Laird, David Lipsky

12:11 p.m. – Joel Dahmen, Greyson Sigg, Carson Young

12:22 p.m. – Luke Donald, Alex Noren, Davis Thompson

12:33 p.m. – Akshay Bhatia, Vincent Norrman, Emiliano Grillo

12:44 p.m. – Erik van Rooyen, Harris English, Adam Schenk

12:55 p.m. – Matt Wallace, J.J. Spaun, Matt Kuchar

1:06 p.m. – Ryo Hisatsune, Nico Echavarria, Tom Hoge

1:17 p.m. – Lee Hodges, Ryan Brehm, Adam Hadwin

1:28 p.m. – Garrick Higgo, Ben Griffin, Dylan Wu

1:39 p.m. – Denny McCarthy, Hayden Buckley, Austin Eckroat

1:50 p.m. – Patton Kizzire, Kevin Chappell, Ben Kohles

