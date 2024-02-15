Detroit big man Isaiah Stewart was arrested late Wednesday night for assaulting Phoenix center Drew Eubanks hours before the Suns tipped off against the Pistons.

Per the Phoenix Police Department, Stewart was issued a citation and released.

Phoenix PD adds the investigation is still active.

Eubanks said before the game that the altercation happened as he was coming into the arena.

“Basically we were walking in, words were said and we got face-to-face, and then (Stewart) just sucker-punched me,” Eubanks said in the locker room pregame.

Security intervened and although Eubanks said he was fine for the game, police said he sustained a minor injury.

“The attack on Drew Eubanks was unprovoked, and acts of violence such as this are unacceptable,” the Suns said in a statement. “We unequivocally support Drew and will continue to work with local law enforcement and the NBA.”

The Pistons said they were aware of the incident.

“We are in the process of gathering information about what happened and what provoked it, and responding to the NBA and local authorities,” the team said.

Pistons coach Monty Williams, fired by Phoenix after last season, said he thought the Suns should not have weighed in with their statement.

“The thing is to get all of the information. The NBA will do an investigation,” Williams said. “For me to come here and make a statement would be a bit irresponsible. I know the Suns said it was unprovoked; I think that is irresponsible for sure. You really don’t know.

“That did not need to happen. There is a time for the information to be gathered and then you can make a statement.”

Stewart was involved in an on-court altercation with the Lakers’ LeBron James in 2021 that saw Stewart suspended for two games and James for one.

“Keep the game first. There’s a lot of noise,” Suns star Kevin Durant said. “It’s unfortunate what happened before the game, it’s supposed to be a brotherhood.

“But I also understand, dudes get into stuff. We try to avoid that in this league, hopefully we can move on from it. We all support Drew.”

On the court, the Suns handled business Wednesday night behind a 116-100 win, though did see guard Devin Booker get ejected in the first quarter.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

