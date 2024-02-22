Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart has been suspended three games without pay by the NBA after Phoenix Suns center Drew Eubanks said he was “sucker-punched” by Stewart when the two were entering Footprint Center prior a Feb. 14 game.

In review of the incident, the NBA confirmed Stewart both punched and pushed Eubanks.

Stewart is expected to begin his suspension for “initiating the physical altercation” Thursday night when the Pistons take on the Indiana Pacers.

After the incident was initially reported, Eubanks spoke pregame and confirmed the punch.

“Basically we were walking in, words were said and we got face-to-face, and then (Stewart) just sucker-punched me,” Eubanks said in the locker room pregame.

Stewart was arrested, issued a citation and released. He was already ruled out for the game due to a left ankle sprain while Eubanks played 18 minutes in the 116-100 Suns win.

Phoenix Municipal Court had set a Friday court date for the big man regarding misdemeanor assault charge, though ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports the charge has been dismissed.

Before tip-off, the Suns released a statement.

“The attack on Drew Eubanks was unprovoked, and acts of violence such as this are unacceptable,” the statement said. “We unequivocally support Drew and will continue to work with local law enforcement and the NBA.”

Eubanks said there was nothing personal between the two, referring instead to Stewart’s propensity to instigate and play physically when on the court.

“You can see what he does, how he acts on the court,” Eubanks said.

Stewart has a history of on-court altercations, most memorably charging at LeBron James as teammates and Pistons staff members attempted to hold him back.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported Stewart’s feelings toward Eubanks are a result of the last time the two teams played on Nov. 5. Across that game, there was nothing discernible while Eubanks was on the floor outside of a hard foul in the fourth quarter. It was reviewed and deemed a common foul.

Charania reports this stems from the earlier meeting on Nov. 5. Went back and watched all of Eubanks' minutes. Nothing directly with Stewart stood out. There was this foul by Eubanks that a replay confirmed as a common foul. Hayes was OK and there wasn't any kerfuffle after. https://t.co/LkW7UHjWQa pic.twitter.com/tspTSjLfwg — Kellan Olson (@KellanOlson) February 15, 2024

Stewart is in his fourth season with Detroit after getting selected 16th overall in the 2020 NBA Draft. He was signed to a four-year, $64 million extension prior to the start of this season.

With two meetings already in the regular season, the Suns and Pistons will not face off again until next season.

