Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

PHOENIX SUNS

Pistons’ Isaiah Stewart suspended 3 games for punching Suns’ Drew Eubanks

Feb 22, 2024, 2:28 PM | Updated: 2:39 pm

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart has been suspended three games without pay by the NBA after Phoenix Suns center Drew Eubanks said he was “sucker-punched” by Stewart when the two were entering Footprint Center prior a Feb. 14 game.

In review of the incident, the NBA confirmed Stewart both punched and pushed Eubanks.

Stewart is expected to begin his suspension for “initiating the physical altercation” Thursday night when the Pistons take on the Indiana Pacers.

After the incident was initially reported, Eubanks spoke pregame and confirmed the punch.

“Basically we were walking in, words were said and we got face-to-face, and then (Stewart) just sucker-punched me,” Eubanks said in the locker room pregame.

RELATED STORIES

Stewart was arrested, issued a citation and released. He was already ruled out for the game due to a left ankle sprain while Eubanks played 18 minutes in the 116-100 Suns win.

Phoenix Municipal Court had set a Friday court date for the big man regarding misdemeanor assault charge, though ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports the charge has been dismissed.

Before tip-off, the Suns released a statement.

“The attack on Drew Eubanks was unprovoked, and acts of violence such as this are unacceptable,” the statement said. “We unequivocally support Drew and will continue to work with local law enforcement and the NBA.”

Eubanks said there was nothing personal between the two, referring instead to Stewart’s propensity to instigate and play physically when on the court.

“You can see what he does, how he acts on the court,” Eubanks said.

Stewart has a history of on-court altercations, most memorably charging at LeBron James as teammates and Pistons staff members attempted to hold him back.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported Stewart’s feelings toward Eubanks are a result of the last time the two teams played on Nov. 5. Across that game, there was nothing discernible while Eubanks was on the floor outside of a hard foul in the fourth quarter. It was reviewed and deemed a common foul.

Stewart is in his fourth season with Detroit after getting selected 16th overall in the 2020 NBA Draft. He was signed to a four-year, $64 million extension prior to the start of this season.

With two meetings already in the regular season, the Suns and Pistons will not face off again until next season.

Phoenix Suns

Thaddeus Young #21 of the Toronto Raptors dribbles the ball as JT Thor #21 of the Charlotte Hornets...

Kellan Olson

Thaddeus Young will do ‘whatever it takes’ in veteran role for Suns

Thaddeus Young arrives in the Valley as a signing off the buyout market after the Suns nearly acquired him on two separate occasions.

22 hours ago

Bradley Beal #3 of the Phoenix Suns posts up on Kris Dunn #11 of the Utah Jazz during the second ha...

Arizona Sports

Bradley Beal out for Suns’ 1st game back vs. Mavericks

Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal is out for the team's first game back from the All-Star break on Thursday in Dallas against the Mavericks.

1 day ago

Frank Vogel...

Kevin Zimmerman

Suns’ Frank Vogel talks Kevin Durant’s leadership, Bradley Beal’s injury status

Phoenix Suns coach Frank Vogel discussed Kevin Durant's leadership after Charles Barkley's comments and updated us on Bradley Beal's status.

1 day ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Frank Vogel defends Kevin Durant’s leadership style after Charles Barkley comments on Suns’ forward

Basketball legend Charles Barkley spoke on Suns forward Kevin Durant, over the All-Star Weekend, and said that Durant is "a follower, not a leader." Phoenix head coach Frank Vogel defends KD's leadership style during Bickley & Marotta Newsmakers Week.

1 day ago

Frank Vogel graphic...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Suns’ Frank Vogel defends Kevin Durant’s leadership, gives Bradley Beal update

The second day of Newsmakers Week had Phoenix Suns head coach Frank Vogel joining Bickley and Marotta to defend Kevin Durant's leadership following Charles Barkley's comments during the All-Star break. Vogel also gave an updated on Bradley Beal.

1 day ago

Kevin Durant and Devin Booker...

Kellan Olson

How the Suns can certify elite status after the NBA All-Star break

For all the rightful talk about parity in the NBA this season, Vegas is patting that notion on the head and calling it adorable.

1 day ago

Pistons’ Isaiah Stewart suspended 3 games for punching Suns’ Drew Eubanks